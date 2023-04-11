Canoo signs lease for Oklahoma factory space

Electric car company Canoo Inc. said Monday it has signed a long term lease for an Oklahoma facility where it plans to manufacture its vehicles.

The 10-year lease with I-40 OKC Partners LLC, an affiliate of AFV Partners, covers about 500,000 square feet of the existing facility, with the option to eventually add more space, according to a Monday news release. Canoo's Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of AFV Partners.

Canoo said it expects to eventually employ 500 workers at the Oklahoma site once manufacturing is fully underway. The company announced its initial plans for the facility in November, and has said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles at the plant during its first year in operation.

Tomas Jandik, professor of finance and the Dillard's Chair in Corporate Finance at the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business in Fayetteville, said in an interview Monday that despite the clearly positive news that the company had secured the lease and was one step closer to production, Canoo's share price barely moved in daily trading. He said the market's indifference to the lease shows investors won't be happy until Canoo actually begins to produce vehicles.

Shares of Canoo closed at $53 cents, up 1 cent, in trading Monday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as 50 cents and as high as $5.47 over the past year.

"This would be typically positive news but the market brushed it off," Jandik said.

The Oklahoma City location will house assembly lines, a body shop, paint shop and automated paint line, quality control, complete vehicle testing, and validation, according to the company. During a conference call with analysts last month, the company said it had shifted production gear to the Oklahoma City facility.

Canoo has yet to make a profit.

Last month Canoo reported the company posted a loss of $487.69 million for fiscal 2022, or $1.81 a share, compared with a loss of $346.77 million, or $1.52 per share, for the company's fiscal 2021. Canoo noted it has $36.6 million in cash as part of its reporting.

Shares of Canoo Inc. began trading at less than $1 in February, shortly after the company said it made a deal to sell shares to institutional investors at a discount to generate much-needed cash. The move will result in about $52.5 million available for general working capital.

Recently Canoo received notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer complies with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid requirements to be listed in the index. The company has 180 days, or until Sept. 25, to regain compliance, according to an SEC filing.