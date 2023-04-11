ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Ceramic works displayed at Walton Center





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Ceramics exhibitions

Two exhibitions of ceramic works are on display through May 30 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.:

◼️ "In the Stone," works by faculty and graduate and post-baccalaureate students at the University of Arkansas School of Art Ceramics Studio, in the center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. The list of artists includes Renata Cassiano Alvarez, Qwist Joseph, Linda Lopez, Mathew McConnell, Jeannie Hulen, Adam Posnak, Beckett Chomyn, Nat Nicholson, Ana Buitrago Hernandez, Bia Furtado, Carletta Williams, Jocelyn Reid, Benjamin Pearey, Vincent Frimpong, Ya Qing Yang and Yi-An Cheng.

◼️ On display in the Walker Atrium: "Sangeet Gupta: Woodfired Vessels," curated by the Community Creative Center out of its second annual Arkansas Pottery Festival.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. The gallery is also open one hour prior to performances and during intermission. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Clay Sherrod will discuss the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse and how it will affect Arkansas in a session today at Arkansas State University-Beebe. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ASTRONOMY: Eclipse and effect

Clay Sherrod, an educator and researcher in earth and physical sciences, astronomy and archaeology with the Arkansas Sky Observatories at Petit Jean Mountain, focuses on the coming April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse and how it will affect Arkansas in "Don't Look Up: Anticipating the 2024 Solar Eclipse," 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the lecture hall in Arkansas State University-Beebe's Science Building, 300 Peach St., Beebe. It's a presentation of the ASU-Beebe Global Awareness Committee. Admission is free; there's a limit of 100 seats. Call (501) 882-3600 or visit asub.edu.

ETC.: Nomination how-to

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program hosts a training workshop on how to prepare a nomination for the National Register of Historic Places, 9 a.m. April 22 at the Division of Arkansas Heritage, 1100 North St., Little Rock. Admission is free; registration is limited to the first 20 participants. For more information or to register, call (501) 324-9880 or email Ralph.Wilcox@arkansas.gov.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas offers a Robotics Camp in July. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Pine Bluff camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for youngsters 7-17, focusing on art, cooking, poetry, robotics and theater, June 5 through the end of July. Most camps are one week long, Monday-Friday. Pine Bluff venues include the center's primary facility at 701 S. Main St.;ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.; and ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

The lineup:

◼️ Art Jr. Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 5-9. Aida Ayers combines basic lessons in drawing, painting, quilting and sculpting through an exploration of current center exhibitions. Ages 7-11, maximum 10 students. Cost is $120, $95 for center members.

◼️ Poetry Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 5-9 and 12-16. Focusing on poetry and the spoken word and how rhythm and rhymes can help develop a love of language. Instructor: Tru Poet. Ages 12-17, maximum 15 students. $240, $190 for members.

◼️ Theater Jr. Camp, 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16. The basics of musical theater preparation, collaboration and exploration, concluding June 16 with a public performance. Ages 7-11, maximum 10 students. $120, $95 for members.

◼️ Art Pro Camp, 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23. Lessons in drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture through an exploration of current center exhibitions. Ages 12-17, maximum 15. $120, $95 for members.

◼️ Theater Pro Camp, 1-4 p.m. June 19-23 and 26-30, conclude with a public performance June 30. Ages 12-17, maximum 15. $240, $190 for members.

◼️ Robotics Camp, 9 a.m.-noon, July 10-14. Basics of building self-contained bots using electric circuits, LEDs and switches, beginner coding, conductors and semiconductors. Instructor: Katherine Hubanks. Ages 12-17, maximum 15. $180, $145 for members.

◼️ CrEATe Lab Pro Camp, 1-4 p.m. July 10-14. Hands-on food preparation skills, gardening, food careers and community service. Ages 10-17, maximum 10. Instructor: Faith Anaya. $120, $95 members.

Income-based scholarships are available. For more information, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.



