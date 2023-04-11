Challenge accepted

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Chris Curry said he is anxious to see how his team, which includes 19 newcomers this season, handles playing the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks in a two-game series starting with today's 6:30 p.m. matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"It's always exciting to take our guys to a place where the program has a national spotlight like Arkansas," said Curry, a volunteer assistant for Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn in 2009-10. "What's most interesting to me is to see who will be able to handle that stage and the expectation of playing well that we've put on ourselves."

The Trojans (17-11) have won four consecutive games, including a three-game sweep of Tennessee-Martin at home last weekend, and are 6-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference after moving from the Sun Belt Conference.

"We're off to a solid start in our new league, and we've created goals of competing and winning a championship and getting to a regional," Curry said. "If we want to reach our goal of getting to a regional, playing at Arkansas is the kind of atmosphere and opponent we're going to run into, so we need to prepare for that."

The University of Arkansas (25-6) is one of two SEC teams UALR will face this season along with defending national champion Ole Miss.

The Trojans play the Rebels on May 2 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., where Arkansas won two of three games last weekend to stay atop the SEC West standings at 8-4.

After playing UALR, the Razorbacks open a three-game series against No. 12 Tennessee on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"We need to maybe give our starting catcher a rest and one outfielder here, an infielder there and get some of these players that work hard every day a little chance to play if we can do that," Van Horn said of his approach to mid-week games. "Bottom line, I want to try to win the games.

"Every game is a big deal to me because this is what I do. But we're not going to go crazy trying to win them. I don't want to jeopardize having our guys ready for Friday."

Arkansas will start junior right-hander Cody Adcock (2-1, .6.66 ERA) tonight and freshman right-hander Ben Bybee (2-0, 4.41 ERA) on Wednesday.

"We have to be smart with our pitching," Van Horn said. "We're going to need to have some guys go a little longer that maybe haven't pitched much and just leave them out there."

Junior left-hander Chance Vaught (1-1, 7.53 ERA) will start for UALR. He's pitched 14 1/3 innings in eight relief appearances.

"Chance has been a good arm for us," Curry said. "We don't plan to extend him terribly long, but we do believe he'll get us off to a good start.

"I predict both teams will throw a lot of different arms over both games."

UALR center fielder Tyler Williams is batting .373 with 6 home runs and 23 runs batted in and has 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

"Tyler has really matured," Curry said. "He's developed into a more polished player."

Curry said Williams has become a more consistent hitter who can drive the ball to all fields.

"He's always been an elite defensive player in center field," Curry said. "I think he can be a professional center fielder."

Among the Trojans' newcomers is second baseman Skyler Trevino, a transfer from Houston who is hitting .337 with 9 home runs and 32 RBI.

"Like so many players in college baseball, he was just looking for a fresh start," Curry said. "He's been a really good fit for us."

Van Horn has 1,141 victories in 29 seasons as a Division I coach with nine College World Series appearances. He's 821-498-1 in 21 seasons at Arkansas with seven trips to the College World Series.

"We always have so much respect for Arkansas as a program, and I personally have so much respect for Coach Van Horn having worked on his staff," Curry said. "The job that he consistently does is impressive.

"We expect every year that we play against Arkansas for them to be ranked in the top 10 and have a very tough ball club.

"I've always viewed Coach Van Horn as a mentor and bounced things off of him. I always look forward to catching up with him before the game.

"He's always very, very hospitable. It's just nice to see a coach that you've been in the dugout with. I'm grateful for the way he's always treated me and my family."

Curry has a 191-226 record in his ninth season at UALR.

"I knew he'd be a really good head coach," Van Horn said of Curry. "He's proven me right and he's done a really good job down there in Little Rock."

Curry's Trojans won 17-7 at Arkansas in the first game against the Razorbacks on April 2, 2019. But since then the Hogs have won 14 consecutive games against in-state teams, including UALR, Arkansas State, the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Eastern Illinois, an OVC team, won 12-3 at Arkansas earlier this season.

Other notable victories for nonconference teams against SEC opponents this season include UCA over Vanderbilt, Columbia over Alabama, Lamar over Texas A&M, Wright State over Kentucky, Jacksonville (Ala.) State over Ole Miss, VMI over Mississippi State, New Jersey Tech over Missouri, Princeton over Georgia and Jacksonville (Fla.) over Florida.

"College baseball is just different in the mid-week," Curry said. "It's not necessarily the same lineup when you play a mid-week game. It's not the same pitching as on the weekend.

"We do talk about the fact it's not really who you play, but how you play. If our team makes good plays on defense and throws strike one and gets the leadoff man out and has good at-bats, we've got a chance to beat anybody.

"Of course, if we don't do those things, anybody can beat us. It's about who's on the mound, and how clean your team plays that night."