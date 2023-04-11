Coach says Hogs landed ‘a great one’

University of Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jackson's coach the past three years Jimmy Perry said he believes the Hogs struck gold when landing Jackson's pledge on Sunday.

"Y'all are getting a great one. Not a good one, y'all are getting a great one," Perry said.

Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Kansas and other programs.

He's been a starter for the Trojans since his freshman season, and last season he led his team to the school's first state championship by winning the Class 3A state title.

The MVP of the title game, Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 351 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 45-28 victory over Piedmont. The 5 touchdowns of 21, 48, 57, 93 and 53 yards set a state record for all classifications in a championship game.

"He didn't throw his first one until the third quarter and we got up so far, I quit throwing. So he really did it in a quarter and a half," Perry said.

Jackson, who is left-handed, completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions for the season. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns. A 4-star recruit by two recruiting services, Jackson is rated the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the nation in the 2024 class by Rivals.

Perry retired in January after a 43 year career that included 19 seasons as a head coach and a 157-69 record while only missing the playoffs twice. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame last year.

He said the coaches kept the offense pretty basic during Jackson's freshman season.

"Then the second year we let him full field read," Perry said. "We just didn't cut the field in half and say throw the high-low here or the stretch here. We let him read rotations in the secondary. His sophomore year, we probably ran 30% RPOs [read-pass option plays]. Letting him have a little leeway.

"This year we were probably 75% to 80% RPOs. He's doing pre-snap reads and once the ball snaps, if the defense changes, he has to recognize that and determine whether he's going to throw the ball and where to throw the ball or if he's going to hand it off."

Jackson's willingness to prepare for opponents isn't lacking, his coach said.

"He's very, very smart. He's a student the game," Perry said. "He studies tons of film. He and our offensive coordinator Neal Posey worked hand-and-hand. "

Posey was promoted to head coach about two weeks after Perry's retirement. Perry called Jackson "cerebral" in the way he carries himself.

"He does not get emotionally too high and he certainly doesn't get emotionally low," Perry said. "He's a very, very steady kid. He's very, very business-like when he's on the field. He's the field general. The speed of the leader determines the pace of the pack. ... They all take their cues from him."

From 2000-2008, Perry served on former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville's staff as director of high school football relations for four seasons and as director of football operations for five.

"He can play, he can play this game at this level, no doubt," Perry said of Jackson's ability on the SEC level.

Perry likened Jackson to former Alabama and NFL quarterback AJ McCarron.

"In the respect, he knows where to distribute the ball depending on what the defense does," Perry said. "I think that was AJ's strong suit at Alabama."

Arkansas is getting a high character person, he said.

"He's a great football player, but he's even a better kid," Perry said.

Ware to Indiana

Former North Little Rock High School center Kel'el Ware, who played the 2022-23 season at Oregon, committed to Indiana on Monday.

Ware, 7-0, 210 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal March 27 and received interest from Arkansas and many others. He made an official visit to Bloomington, Ind., recently.

The former McDonald's All-American averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.7% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range and 71.2% at the free throw line. He blocked 45 shots and averaged 15.8 minutes per game.

