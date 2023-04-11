Watson Chapel board meets Thursday

The Watson Chapel School District will hold a regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give away food boxes Saturday from 11 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each participant will need identification, such as a driver's license or photo identification, and a utility bill with the address matching the identification, according to a news release.

Third Ward group slates meeting

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. April 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Greater Deliverance sets revival

Greater Deliverance Global Ministry, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will host the Epic Encounter Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The featured speaker is Omega George. Shirley Sanders is the senior pastor/apostle, according to a news release.

NAACP sets meeting on Go Forward tax

The Political Action Committee of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP has scheduled a town-hall meeting to discuss the Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. today at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker Ave., according to a news release.

Go Forward is proposing renewal of a 5/8-cent sales tax to go toward funding its projects and the addition of a 3/8-cent tax earmarked for public safety. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session and is free and open to the public.

"Let's talk about the Go Forward tax – public partnership, fairness, transparency and accountability," a spokesperson said.

Details: NAACP President Ivan Whitfield at (870) 643-7252 or Michael McCray at (870) 543-0024.

Corps lifts small craft advisory for river

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, USACE officials urge boaters to always exercise caution when on the river, according to a news release.

Before setting out in a pleasure craft, dress for the weather, check flow conditions, file a float plan with friends or family, always wear a life jacket and give commercial towboats an extra wide berth for safety's sake. They are heavier than freight trains and not nearly as maneuverable as pleasure boats. It can take a towboat more than a half-mile to stop.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil. Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil.