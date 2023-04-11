Council seeks clarity on murals

The art mural project approved by the Pine Bluff City Council needed clarification from Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency officials after the assistant city attorney told them further approvals would be needed.

Bruce Lockett, City Council member and chairman of the Development and Planning Committee, addressed the concern during the committee's meeting last week.

Last month the City Council approved a resolution to allow mural paintings by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students on city-owned buildings. The PBURA board approved paying the students for their art.

The agency has partnered with the UAPB art department for the display of art in vacant storefronts on Main Street. According to the resolution, the art would be displayed on the exterior walls of the buildings as part of the city's effort to promote the area's attractiveness for residents and tourists.

The first building designated is 300 S. Main St., which has an existing mural.

According to Chandra Griffin, PBURA executive director, the agency will be invoiced for the art. The PBURA has $30,000 set aside for this project, which will allow the art students to receive a stipend.

During the City Council meeting, however, assistant city attorney Joe Childers informed Griffin that there were other forms of approvals to consider before the art went up.

"It wasn't clarified at the City Council meeting," said Griffin, who asked Lockett how to move forward with the approval process.

Lockett said he looked at a lot of legislation relative to cities that do the approval process for similar art projects, and most of them had a committee.

Lockett, who is also a sponsor of the legislation, said once the artwork was composed it could be brought to the City Council for approval as a formality.

"I don't see where the council will have any preference [for] or against what will be presented," said Lockett. "That's my recommendation."

Lockett said he didn't see a need to form an "art validation committee" to approve the artwork.

"That would require the council appointing five to seven people," said Lockett, who felt that process would delay the work.

Lockett said he would consult with the city attorney and if needed he would come back with a resolution.

Griffin said they already have proposed art. The mural, she said, will be replaced with removable art pieces just in case that building ends up being stabilized.

"The mural won't be disturbed," said Griffin. "We will be able to remove them."

The mural will consist of a white wall with piano keys. Panels of colorful instruments will be removable for storage or display somewhere else.

According to Lockett, the resolution may be revisited in the future to allow other entities to display art on city-owned buildings as well.

"Right now the only people who can put art on downtown buildings is Urban Renewal but Delta Rhythm and Bayous or A&P [Advertising and Promotion] may in the future want to display artwork," said Lockett. "If anyone wants to put artwork on a city building they would have to come back for a resolution giving them the authority to do so."

The flexibility of the removable panels is a great idea, according to Lockett. He said murals in the past have been lost due to fire, a new building structure that covered one up, and water damage.