Development plan for 177-unit apartment complex on Shiloh Drive passes Fayetteville Planning Commission





FAYETTEVILLE -- The development plan for a project that would put 177 multifamily units at the dead end of Shiloh Drive southwest of Mount Comfort Road and Interstate 49 gained Planning Commission approval Monday despite concerns from neighbors.

Commissioners voted 6-2 to approve the plan and grant it three variations from city code dealing with block length, design and drainage.

Ali Karr with Crafton Tull presented the plan to the commission. The plan includes four buildings, with units ranging from studio size to three-bedroom, along with a pool and associated parking. The developer would extend the dead end of Shiloh Drive through the property, which is 11.7 acres. One of the four buildings would be east of the Shiloh Drive extension, while the other three would lie to the west. The pool would lie on the west side of the Shiloh Drive extension.

The variation to city code dealing with block length was necessary for the east side of Shiloh Drive because the property runs into Arkansas Department of Transportation right of way, Karr said.

Additionally, the city requires the ground floor of residences to have doors facing the street. A sidewalk would run along the east side of Shiloh, but not on the west side, so any doors facing the west side would lead to nowhere, she said.

The city also requires no increases in flood flows, heights or velocities with new developments. However, the slight anticipated increase in flood velocity would be limited only to the property itself and not to any surrounding properties, said Alan Pugh, staff engineer with the city.

Three residents expressed opposition to the plan, citing concerns with flooding, building height, impact to wildlife and traffic because of a single access point from Shiloh Drive.

Jim Erwin said he owns property nearby and said the development would be out of place compared to the Pine Valley subdivision immediately west. He suggested making the buildings two stories instead of three, and reducing the number of units to about 150. The area is sensitive ecologically, and the entire property doesn't have to be built on, Erwin said.

"I'm not against the thing, I'm against what is currently being proposed," he said. "I feel like with a little bit of change, it could be better working."

Commissioner Mary Madden said she supported the requests for variations to code, particularly the one dealing with doors facing the street because the doors would sit about 60 to 70 feet from the street anyway. Additionally, the development proposal would not preclude the city from making a future east-west street connection with Shiloh Drive, she said.

Madden was joined by Joseph Holcomb, Porter Winston, Mary McGetrick, Sarah Sparkman and Andrew Brink in supporting the plan.

Commissioners Jimm Garlock and Fred Gulley voted to deny. Garlock said he believed the plan would create an unsafe traffic condition because of a lack of cross connectivity with other streets.

Commissioner Brad Payne recused from the vote because the applicant is his employer.

In other business, the commission voted 5-4 to deny a variation from code to allow a lot split that would face a private road out in Washington County. The land, about 20 acres on Cindy Hollow Lane, lies within the city's planning area but is outside the city limits.

The request was to split the property into three lots. Four residents spoke in opposition to the request, saying Cindy Hollow Lane is too narrow and slopes too much to handle increased traffic and has inadequate culverts to address drainage.

Gulley, Holcomb, Winston, Garlock and Payne voted to deny the request, while McGetrick, Sparkman, Brink and Madden supported it.

Commission action

Fayettevilles Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

Extending for one year a previously approved preliminary plan for the 313-lot mixed use Chandler Crossing development southeast of Crossover and Zion roads.

Rezoning about 5 acres south of Wedington Drive between 54th and Broyles avenues from agricultural to a mix of agricultural and allowing residences up to 12 units an acre. The City Council will have final say on the rezoning.

Two permits for short-term rentals, one on Oakfield Street and another on Walnut Avenue.

Additionally, Monday marked the first meeting of new commissioners Fred Gulley and Brad Payne. They replace Quintin Canada and Matt Johnson on the commission.

