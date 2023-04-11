Disaster centers open in Central Arkansas after tornado





Two Disaster Recovery Centers opened Tuesday in central Arkansas to help people affected by destructive weather, including the EF3 tornado the tore through the area on March 31, a regional office of the Federal Emergency Mangement Agency said.

The disaster recovery centers are:

— North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

— West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock.

The hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance — Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties — may visit the disaster recovery centers without an appointment.

Staff from FEMA, Small Business Administration, and state and local agencies will be available to meet with people about disaster assistance. At the centers, people will be able to download documents needed for their disaster recovery applications.

At the centers, people can apply for assistance, learn the status of their FEMA application, understand any letters from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get answers to questions or resolve problems, get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance and learn about loan programs available from the Small Business Administration.

People affected by the tornadoes can make applications for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time, seven days a week. The latest information is available at fema.gov/disaster/4698, the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.



