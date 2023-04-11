EDITORIAL: Spies like us

At least since Col. Robert McCormick's Chicago Tribune disclosed that the good guys had solved the Japanese war code--just in time for Midway in 1942--Americans have had mixed feelings about leaks and those who leak.

Sometimes the leakers give the American press, and therefore Americans, badly needed information. Such as when the brass concluded that they couldn't win the Vietnam War, or when Watergate needed to be held to the light. Other times, well, some of us are glad the Japanese military didn't subscribe to the Chicago Tribune in 1942.

But even law-and-order types understand that the United States will break the rules on occasion in the name of We the People. That is, the government will spy on other governments, which is technically breaking the rules. (Spies are deported. Or shot.) To do otherwise would be not just naive, but dangerous. Even Henry L. Stimson--"Gentlemen do not read each other's mail"--changed his tune once he became secretary of war during World War II.

And government--any government--spies on every other government, or tries to. Even their friends. We imagine a lot more American resources are targeted at Russia and Red China, than, say, the United Kingdom. But surely there are experts in the American spy network who'd let us know if London ever decided to "take back" Massachusetts.

So we weren't all that surprised when the highly classified documents leaked word that the American brass was eavesdropping on South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. What was surprising is that the documents were leaked at all.

According to CNN: "Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the U.S. spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling U.S. officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships."

We're sure those countries will get over it. (Surely they're spying on us.) But there are a number of things to unpack here:

First, something is not right at the Pentagon. That's not to say there is bad intent or even carelessness. It may be that the bad guys have solved our own code, or what amounts to the same thing in the days of cyber security. This leak must be patched. Yesterday.

And that part about providing a window into how the U.S. spies: You can bet that there are more than a few folks in Moscow and Beijing who've been instructed to comb through these documents, looking for any detail that could give them a leg up, spy-wise. Something as simple as a date and place on a particular document could get somebody killed. And then our overseas--what's the euphemism? Oh yes--our overseas "assets" would be reluctant to help. Would you put your life on the line for a government that can't keep a secret?

We're pretty sure we're not giving away state secrets a la 1942 Chicago when we say the U.S. has deeply penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and that Wagner Group--after all, the Rooskies probably have CNN. That's good as far as it goes, but the details about how far are giving those two aggressive invaders and NATO enemies priceless information.

And now, our allies are doing their own damage assessments, trying to figure out if this leak has exposed their methods and people. And American intelligence takes a hit to its reputation. This is no way to run intel.

Some of the stuff is more than just embarrassing. For example, one of the documents says that Israel's intelligence agency, the Mossad, is on the front lines encouraging protests against the new government there. The Israeli government denies it. But in Jerusalem, there's outrage. Do we need more outrage in the Middle East?

Fish gotta swim, spies gotta spy. It comes with the territory of any government. But, at the very least, the spy agencies and/or the military of the United States have been sloppy. And it could come back to bite the good guys. If it hasn't already.

Which makes us think of something that Daniel Patrick Moynihan once said: Intelligence is not to be confused with intelligence.