Fayetteville man accused of raping girl, held on $500,000 bond

by Tracy Neal | Today at 11:20 a.m.


BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was being held on a half-million dollar bond after being arrested in connection with raping a girl.

Lemont McClinton, 41, was arrested Monday in connection with rape and sexual indecency with a child. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Bentonville police started investigating April 3 after receiving a report concerning McClinton raping the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl reported McClinton had raped her several times, but the last time was April 1 in a bathroom, the affidavit states.

She reported McClinton had her send him photographs of herself through a social media app, according to the affidavit.

McClinton was ordered not to have any contact with the girl or have unsupervised contact with any minors if he's released on the $500,000 bond from the Benton County Jail.

McClinton's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.


