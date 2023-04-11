Federal home lender debt declines

The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $37 billion in debt in the last week of March, a sharp drop-off from the $304 billion two weeks earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That plunge from an all-time peak earlier in the month may be an early sign that the banking crisis is subsiding.

The system is a Depression-era backstop created to increase mortgage lending. The system is now known as the "lender of next-to-last resort" -- a play on the nickname for the Federal Reserve's discount window that underscores the systems' role as a lender that banks use to bolster their balance sheets.

Though lending through the system is still elevated, the declines in advances and debt issuance signal that member banks' need for cash is either met or dropping, and that many depositors are no longer pulling their cash from financial institutions. They also support the claim from JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon last week that "we're getting near the end of this particular crisis."

Short-term issuance -- notes with terms from one day to one year -- fell sharply. It reached a peak of $153 billion for the week ended March 17, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing data that aren't public. That issuance fell to $32.2 billion the next week and then declined to $17.6 billion the week ended March 31.

The role of the Federal Home Loan Bank as a backstop for banks has come into the spotlight after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate. All three institutions tapped their local FHLB bank for financing ahead of their demises.

This has accelerated calls for reform of the FHLB. Loans from these banks have preferential interest rates due to their implied government backing, and their debt is first in line to be paid back in the event of a bankruptcy -- even ahead of the Federal Deposit Insurance. Critics say these privileges are undeserved and the system's lending can subsidize risky behavior by financial institutions. Supporters say the system is a valuable source of liquidity and stability.

A wide-ranging review of the system was already underway at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the system's regulator, when the banking crisis started in March.