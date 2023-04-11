Former Little Rock police chief among finalists for police chief job in Texas city

Former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey is one of five finalists for the position of police chief in Killeen, Texas, a city of approximately 156,000 residents located north of Austin.

In addition to Humphrey, the Killeen Daily Herald reported Monday that Killeen's city manager has selected Alex Gearhart, Pedro Lopez Jr., Chris Vallejo and Ellwood Thomas Whitten Jr. as finalists.

The previous Killeen police chief, Charles Kimble, retired effective Jan. 27 but has been rehired as interim chief, the Daily Herald reported.

Earlier this year, Humphrey was among the applicants for the job of police chief in Toledo, Ohio. The position ultimately went to Mike Troendle.

Humphrey, 59, served as Little Rock's police chief under Mayor Frank Scott Jr. from 2019 to May 2022.

Before coming to Little Rock, Humphrey served as police chief in Norman, Okla., and Lancaster, Texas, among other positions in law enforcement.

In a memo last year notifying Scott of his retirement, Humphrey wrote, "Whenever a chief is hired from the outside, they will either serve as a reformer, visionary, or change agent. I have been fortunate to serve as all three."

Humphrey was replaced in Little Rock on a permanent basis by Heath Helton, an internal applicant who had been serving as interim chief when Scott named him police chief last December.