ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: ‘Forty Years in the Woods’ exhibit shows Kent Bonar's finely detailed nature art

Arkansas takes pride in its self-proclaimed stature as the Natural State. That claim to fame is bolstered by the meticulous imagery of "Forty Years in the Woods," a display of drawings at the Old State House Museum.

The exhibition, which continues into the summer, showcases the finely detailed nature art of Kent Bonar. His specific genre — botanical drawing — is unlikely to set a visitor's heart racing in anticipation. But his array of sketches drawn over many years casts light on the intricate traceries of nature in Arkansas forests and fields.

"Kent Bonar has dedicated his time to showcasing the smallest parts of what makes Arkansas the most beautiful state in the country," said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Director Mike Mills when the exhibit opened recently in Little Rock.

"There are two key factors that I like to tell people about 'Forty Years in the Woods' exhibit," added Daniel Cockrell, director of the Old State House Museum. "One is the quality of Kent's art. The other is his knowledge as a scholar and naturalist. He is a wealth of information on Arkansas natural heritage and how the people of Arkansas have interacted with nature historically."

Now living in rural Newton County, Bonar was born in Missouri in 1951. After graduating from the

University of Missouri, he joined the Arkansas State Parks staff. By then, as noted in an exhibit panel, "Henry David Thoreau was at the center of his developing sense of himself."

Thoreau was a 19th century naturalist, essayist and poet still renowned for his book "Walden," a reflection on simple living in natural surroundings. His photograph in an oval frame dominates a showcase of Bonar's drawing implements. It also can be seen in a large wall photograph.

Kent Bonar’s drawings are delicate images of plant species across Arkansas. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jack Schnedler)

The artist's many years of botanical drawing were sparked when he came upon an atlas of the state's plants. Assembled by University of Arkansas botany professor Edwin Smith, the book had been published only in mimeograph form.

The copy Bonar acquired was held together by electrical tape. Traveling with the battered volume over the years, he enhanced Smith's descriptions on page after page with drawings of plant after plant.

Complementing the small but precise illustrations are much larger framed color images of floral leaves. They were created for the Old State House Museum by Theo Witsell, chief of research at the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, working with Bonar. The species include Alabama snow-wreath, pawpaw, shining fir-moss, yellow-wood and umbrella magnolia.

Visitors learn that Bonar is a vigorous activist as well as an adept artist. A posting supplies this background:

"As board naturalist for Newton County Wildlife Society, he has spent decades opposing plans for aerial herbicide sprays and forest clear cuts that he understands to be harmful to his cherished Ozarks ecosystem."

The widely known botanical author and blogger Amy Stewart calls Bonar's drawings "a one-of-a-kind botanical treasure — a breathtaking work of art, science and spirit."

“Forty Years in the Woods” is on exhibit at Old State House Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jack Schnedler)

Old State House Museum