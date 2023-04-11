Group seeks referendum to repeal Arkansas LEARNS Act

Activists have formed a group in an effort to repeal Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature education legislation, the LEARNS Act.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students aims to repeal the LEARNS Act through a referendum, giving the final say to Arkansas voters. Steven Grappe, chair of the ballot question committee, said the group formed in the wake of opposition to Sanders' education legislation.

The Arkansas Rural Caucus, for which Grappe serves as chair, held a series of town halls after the passage of the LEARNS Act in early March. Grappe said there is widespread opposition to the law, particularly to its voucher program, the higher volunteer requirements for students and the costs incurred by school districts to achieve the newly-mandated higher salaries for teachers.

"There just seems to be giant groundswell of people that were against this," Grappe said.

Under Article 5, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution, citizens have the right to repeal laws passed by the state Legislature through a referendum. To get a referendum on the ballot, a ballot question committee has 90 days after the Legislature adjourns to collect signatures to get the referendum on the ballot.



