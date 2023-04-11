Guiton, Arkansas impresses 4-star WR Burnside

Consensus 4-star wide receiver Braylon Burnside made his first trip to Fayetteville, and an official visit might be in the works, in large part, because of Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Burnside, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Starkville, Miss., has offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, South Carolina and other programs.

“The coaching staff were great, the players were cool. It was a vibe being in Fayetteville,” Burnside said. “Coach G made sure me and the family was all right the whole visit. [I can] definitely see myself coming back and setting an OV to Arkansas.

“Me and the family really enjoyed ourselves, especially it being our first time visiting and coming to Arkansas.”

ESPN rates him the No. 11 receiver and No. 124 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He caught 75 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and rushed 9 times for 54 yards.

He liked Guiton’s interaction with the Razorbacks' receivers.

“The way Coach G treated his wide receivers,” Burnside said. “I really paid attention to that out of all things. His energy is great.”

Burnside's mother was equally impressed with the visit.

“My mom enjoyed herself. She said she hopes to come back as well,” he added.



