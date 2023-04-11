DEAR HELOISE: We are 72 years old, and I thought we were a little intelligent. This was not so, as we accepted a trip to San Diego through the Marriott Vacation Club and believed the presenter. But we did not read the fine print well enough. We signed up, and now there is little to no value in this program. I am writing this in hopes that other people (of any age) do not get flimflammed as we did. Stay safe, Heloise, and win the lottery.

DEAR HELOISE: I saw your hint about uses for a chipped mug. Please do not use any chipped mugs for scooping dog or cat food out of any packaging. A tiny piece of the mug could further chip off, fall into the pet food and could seriously hurt your beloved pet when they eat their food.

DEAR HELOISE: I just want to expand on J.J.'s experience regarding sales associates pushing credit cards for retail establishments. I worked for a national retail organization who required us to try to convince people to open a credit card. It was extremely uncomfortable for me and the other associates, and it is not isolated. Most retail establishments try to do this. Our performance reviews included "how many credit cards we successfully opened."

As a consumer, I also always politely decline, but I understand they are only doing what they have been told to do. Maybe the tire store gave bonuses for opening a credit card, which is why there was high pressure to push the card. I had no financial gain to get someone to open a credit card other than the annual raise in hourly wage.

There are always two sides to most stories, but in my opinion, a simple question such as "Would you like to apply for a credit card here?" should be sufficient and would not punish the sales associate if declined. The fault is not with the sales associate. It is the retail conglomerate, who understands that many people spend more with a credit card, and that ultimately means higher sales for them.

