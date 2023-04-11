Hutchinson III pleads innocent in DUI, drug case





BENTONVILLE -- The son of a former governor pleaded not guilty to charges related to his January arrest on drug and driving under the influence charges.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, entered his plea by paperwork Monday. He's charged with possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, second offense; and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Hutchinson, who is free on $50,000 bond, is accused of possessing a usable amount, but less than two grams of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, according to court documents.

His arrest stems from a traffic stop Jan. 16.

Hutchinson is the son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who served from 2015 until January and recently announced his plans to seek the Republican nomination for president.

A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a vehicle headed west on Southwest 14th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car was traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on Been Road, and Hutchinson was identified as the driver, according to the affidavit. The deputy described Hutchinson's eyes as bloodshot and watery and said he smelled alcohol on Hutchinson's breath.

The deputy did field sobriety tests and believed Hutchinson was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree his reactions, motor skills and judgment were substantially altered, the affidavit states.

Hutchinson was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated. The deputy searched Hutchinson and found a clear plastic bag with a white, powdery substance in his right jacket pocket; the substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit. The deputy also found a gun in Hutchinson's car, according to court documents.

Hutchinson was also arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, but prosecutors didn't file the formal charge against him.

"While every case is decided on its individual facts, it is my practice to file the simultaneous possession charge in cases where a person possessed the gun for the purpose of protecting a drug operation or engaging in drug trafficking," Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said.

"Where the firearm possession appears to simply be incidental as it did in this case, it is my general practice not to file that charge."

Bentonville attorney Shane Wilkinson, who represents the younger Hutchinson, said prosecutors made the right decision by not filing the drug and firearm charge.

"The gun was independent of anything else, and I commend them for acknowledging that fact." Wilkinson said



