Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister of Italy, is showing "progressive and constant improvement" in his lung infection, according to a health bulletin signed by his doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore, announced after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors that officers will enforce "a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months."

Christos Tzanerikos, one of 10 serving vice presidents at Greece's Supreme Court, resigned after the government introduced supplementary draft legislation to parliament aimed at barring the far-right Greeks Party from the May 21 election.

Jennifer Pippin, leader of Moms for Liberty, said a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank that the group successfully objected to at a Florida high school violated state standards to teach the Holocaust accurately and "chooses to offer a different view on the subject."

Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colo., clerk accused of illegally accessing her election system, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and four months of house arrest with an ankle monitor for trying to prevent authorities from taking an iPad they claimed she used to video a court hearing, but the term was put on hold while she appeals it.

Josh Kimbrell, a Republican state senator of South Carolina who joined efforts with a political action committee urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, announced that he will host the GOP leader for an event in Spartanburg.

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, said he "decided to put the differences we had behind us" and retracted his decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over criticism of the government's contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Xu Zhiyong, 50, a human rights lawyer and former law lecturer, said he's "proud to suffer for the sake of freedom, justice and love" after he was sentenced to 14 years in a Chinese prison for subversion, according to a statement shared by Luo Shengchun, wife of co-defendant Ding Jiaxi.

Donald Trump, former U.S. president, shook hands and waved to a cheering crowd before he sat in cage-side at the UFC 287 mixed martial arts event in downtown Miami.