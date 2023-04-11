In This Moment/Motionless in White concert announced

Rock band In This Moment and metal core band Motionless in White co-headline The Dark Horizon Tour at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue’s smaller footprint.

“Special guests” are metal core band Fit for a King and rock band From Ashes to New. Presenter is radio station KDJE-FM, 100.3, “The Edge.”

Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.