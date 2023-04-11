Investigation continues in weekend two-alarm fire that destroyed three buildings of Elite Equipment in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Fire Department on Monday continued investigation into a two-alarm fire that totally destroyed three buildings of Elite Equipment at 2757 E. Robinson Ave.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, said Capt. Justin Pinkley, a department spokesman.

Witnesses on scene speculated and reported the possibility of arson, Pinkley said. Fire Department investigators and Springdale police detectives have found no evidence of arson, he said.

Nor do investigators have evidence the Springdale fires were related to recent cases of arson in Rogers, Pinkley said. Rogers police arrested a 15-year-old Friday in connection with two residential fires early Thursday morning.

Multiple reports and speculation of first-hand witnesses who reported the initial fire mentioned the possibility of arson, as all three structures were on fire before full engulfment. Criminal Investigative Units and Fire Marshals were requested to the scene.

About 10:05 p.m. Saturday the department received a report of a structure fire in a single-story commercial building, according to a department news release.

The fire was visibly under control about 11:27 p.m., the Fire Department release said.

Six department engines and a ladder truck arrived to find the buildings fully engulfed and called a second alarm, which sent another Springdale ladder truck and an engine and a ladder truck from the Fayetteville Fire Department. Also on scene were two battalion chiefs from Springdale and one from Fayetteville, an ambulance, two Springdale Fire Department cars as well as units from the Springdale Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Lowell Fire Department staffed Springdale Station 3 to ensure coverage for other residents under the cities' mutual aid agreement.

The Fire Department's release also reported a two-vehicle, rear-end wreck due to traffic at the scene. Fire Department paramedics checked the drivers but found no injuries, the news release reads.

A two-alarm fire on Saturday night totally destroyed buildings of Elite Equipment at 2757 E. Robinson Ave. in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Laurinda Joenks)



