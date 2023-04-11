Israelis march in protest of government





JERUSALEM -- Thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched Monday to an evacuated West Bank settlement, in a defiant signal that Israel's most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition.

The mass rally also threatened to further raise tensions that have been heightened by days of unrest across the region over a contested Jerusalem holy site. In new violence, Israeli troops killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, while a 48-year-old Israeli woman died of wounds sustained in an attack last week that killed two of her daughters.

Monday's march took place in the northern West Bank -- the scene of repeated violence in recent months. Thousands of Israeli police and army forces were reportedly deployed to secure the march, which added to the already combustible atmosphere that has accompanied the overlap of major Jewish and Muslim holy days. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks surrounding the Jerusalem shrine.





The march to Eviatar, an unauthorized settlement outpost in the northern West Bank that was evacuated by the previous Israeli government in 2021, was being led by hard-line ultranationalist Jewish settlers.

Daniella Weiss, another settler leader, told Kan public radio that the ministers' participation in the march could be a "therapy for the government to free yourselves from the dictates of the U.S. and Europe" concerning West Bank settlement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel's history.

Several members of his Cabinet, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir -- both West Bank settlers -- and at least 20 members of the Knesset were taking part in the march.

Speaking at the march, Ben-Gvir said "we are here to say that the Israeli nation is strong" and that "we are here and will remain here."

Monday's march appeared to be aimed in part at shoring up support for Israeli hard-liners like Ben-Gvir.

Recent polls have shown a sharp drop in support for the new hard-line government in the wake of months of violence, including growing dissatisfaction among people who voted for it.

A poll on Channel 13 TV found that 60% of respondents said they do not trust the government to deal with the current wave of violence, compared to 27% who do trust it. The poll questioned 699 people and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Visits to Eviatar have been officially banned by the military since its evacuation, but that prohibition has been loosely enforced in recent months. Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the military approved Monday's march, saying it would be "highly monitored and highly protected."

Scores of families, nearly all of them Orthodox Jews, many of them pushing baby strollers, took part in the march. At the outpost, inflatable slides were set up for children to jump and play on.

The march passed without major violence, though Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinians in the nearby village of Beita who hurled stones toward soldiers to protest the march. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said two people, including a journalist, were shot by Israeli rubber bullets, while 115 people suffered from tear gas inhalation. A video circulated on social media showed a tear gas canister landing next to a Palestinian journalist as he delivered a TV report.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have soared following last week's police raid on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.





The hilltop compound where the mosque sits is the emotional ground zero of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For Jews, it is known as the Temple Mount, their faith's holiest site and the place where two Temples stood in antiquity. For Muslims, it is known as the Noble Sanctuary, home of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Dozens of Jewish visitors entered the site on Monday escorted by Israeli police for a second consecutive day. These tours by religious and nationalist Jews have increased in size and frequency in recent years, raising fears by Palestinians that Israel may partition the site. Israel insists it has no intention of changing a longstanding arrangement that permits Jewish visits, but not worship, at the Muslim-administered shrine.









Gallery: Israeli settlers march to West Bank outpost







