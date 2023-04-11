Kolesar seeks to coach Sharks

Cecilia Kolesar came to Pine Bluff as a college freshman from her native Phoenix in 2008 and has never left -- except for a half-year of professional softball in Austria.

"I just continued to have different opportunities that opened up for me to advance my career," Kolesar said. "I feel like if things open up, that's where I'm supposed to be."

Now 33, Kolesar is in her second stint as assistant softball coach at alma mater University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and doubles as its assistant director of athletic academics. On Monday, Kolesar took a break from the thick of the Lady Lions' softball season to meet Southeast Arkansas College staff members and supporters as a candidate to become the Sharks' first head softball coach.

SEARK will begin competing in baseball, softball and e-sports in the 2023-24 school year. Kolesar led off three days of on-campus finalists' interviews for head coaching roles in both sports, including meet-and-greets at the college's Welcome Center training room.

Belinda Hendrix, a three-time softball national champion at Florida's Chipola College, will meet the public at 10 a.m. today, followed by Georgia Highlands College baseball assistant Tucker Hughes at 2 p.m.

Former Henderson State University softball coach Beth Jackson will meet the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with former Louisiana State University at Alexandria baseball coach Steven Adams Jr. following at 4 p.m.

To become the first Sharks' skipper would mean a lot to Kolesar.

"I think my passion would speak for itself," she said. "I really want to create something that does well, have a strong foundation and that we keep a lot of our in-state kids."

Among the visitors Monday, John Proctor, a former UAPB football equipment manager and interim track and field coach, spoke highly of Kolesar's ability.

"I can vouch for Cece as far as the energy she brings and the way she connects with her students," said Proctor, now SEARK's director of recruitment. "She was once working in the recruiting department. UAPB and SEARK, we have a lot of back-and-forth communication with that. I know Cece did private lessons and things of that nature. ... She's a great all-around person, on and off the field, professionally and in the community. She does a lot."

Kolesar uses her background in academics to work with transfer students and those who evaluate transcripts, and she also helps the players with their class choices and works with them to maintain high grade-point averages and meet other requirements to play.

That translates into her vision for a successful Sharks team.

"I'm very particular," Kolesar said. "I want my girls going to class. I want them to be visible on campus. I want them to participate in different organizations and create some type of atmosphere that says, 'Hey, SEARK softball is here and our girls are in class. They're doing well and their success in the classroom transitions to success on the field.'"

Junior college softball, Kolesar said, is as competitive as NCAA Division I softball in that UAPB recruits players from two-year colleges as well as high school athletes and those who may transfer from other universities.

"We recruit JUCO players all the time," she said. "You have to look at it: They are players who can come in already having college experience. They've done this for two years. That creates players who are a little more marketable. They're more likely to go on and graduate. They come in, spend their two years and go on."

Creating a program that graduates players and sends them to four-year programs is what Kolesar said she would want to accomplish at SEARK.

After this week of interviews, SEARK officials plan to choose their top candidates as quickly as possible, according to Athletic Director Chad Kline.

"We've got two full teams we've got to recruit," said Kline, who begin his present role last month. "We've got two fields we have to get prepared to play. Our timeline is to move as soon as possible. The problem we run into is that some candidates are still in their season right now and have expressed concern about leaving during the middle of the season. That's not going to be a factor in who we choose. If the best candidate is in their season and we have to wait for them to finish, we'll be fine with doing that, but ideally we'd like to move as soon as possible."