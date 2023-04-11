Legislators’ attack

In 1967 our state legislators serving with GOP Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller gave us a gift in what became known as the strongest Freedom of Information Act of any state.

It was designed solely to protect your right to know the what, why and how behind conducting your business by those elected to represent you, rather than themselves or the narrow interests of their good-ol'-boy buddies.

In years that followed its passage, the FOIA became a justifiable source of pride and a sterling example for other states to emulate.

It's only been relatively lately that increasing numbers of those we elect to serve us in our statehouse--Republicans, no less--have taken aim at working to reduce the law's effectiveness and power.

The 93rd General Assembly, now thankfully adjourned, provided perhaps the best example yet.

During the session, GOP Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville introduced and amended House Bill 1610, which would have allowed one-third of a public board to meet--even over email or text--and discuss public business in secrecy.

Then one of those legally could meet serially with two others until the entire board had privately discussed public business, thus violating the existing statute and spirit of the law.

The FOIA today prohibits two members from discussing public business in private without notifying the media. And even at that, plenty of elected officials on school boards, city councils and county governments choose to regularly violate it, as FOIA bulldog attorney Joey McCutchen from Fort Smith can testify.

Thankfully HB1610 ultimately was defeated in the House. But enough legislators voted for this near travesty against we the people in favor of special interests to make this wider movement to thwart the public's right to know readily apparent.

Senate Bill 381, which would have made it mandatory for each board member to receive one-hour training in FOIA annually, failed on the floor of the Senate. Can you believe that? I couldn't.

One hour a year of learning about the law they are required to follow was deemed too onerous to endure? Unbelievable for so-called "public servants."

Equally unbelievable was the failure of Senate Bill 382 which would have clarified the definition of a meeting as convening two or more members of a governing body of a public entity for which a quorum is required to make either a decision, discuss public business, or deliberate toward a decision on any matter. It would have had some common-sense exclusions under SB382: The on-site inspection of a project or program of a governing body of a public entity, or a chance interaction of two or more members.

Another significant FOIA bill, Senate Bill 380, sponsored by GOP Sens. Alan Clark and Justin Boyd, thankfully edged through both houses.

It would direct the keeper of FOIA records for each public agency or institution to respond in writing to FOIA requests by either fulfilling the request, citing a specific exemption to filling it, or by notifying the requester of the appropriate records' custodian if the request somehow was sent to the wrong keeper.

As a journalist, I'm certainly not alone in having gotten plenty of runarounds to FOIA requests from public agencies and boards over the years.

This law would make those responsible more attentive to public requests, along with providing a necessary paper trail of what was said and when.

As of my deadline the bill was awaiting the governor's signature; if it becomes law, there can be no more intentional foot-dragging, phony excuses, delays or misdirection from those given this important responsibility.

Most galling in this to me, in retrospect, is if legislators had their constituents, rather than special interests, at the forefront of their concerns, HB1610 would have been immediately shot down by a significant majority of GOP public servants, and all three FOIA-strengthening bills would have sailed through for the obvious benefit they provide to all voters and taxpayers.

I urge every Arkansan to pay close attention to the various FOIA-diluting and destroying bills filed in future legislatures by self-serving legislators, and for the state media to be vigilant when these attempts arise.

Ask your GOP legislators how and why they voted as they did on these matters. I know that point alone was shocking to me.

The FOIA has served all of us admirably and needs no disassembling to benefit those who wish to do the public's business behind closed doors with their supporters and contributors.

That's expected in China, North Korea, Russia or Iran. Heck, maybe even California. But not in our Arkansas.

All that's needed is GOP Gov. Sarah Sanders' signature to add at least one beneficial FOIA provision from this session into a needed law that serves everyone.

Governor Rockefeller would expect nothing less on our behalf.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.