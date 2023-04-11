Tax burden is unfair

Most people are not aware of the seismic tax increase that has been put upon them by the state of Arkansas. The state has drastically increased your personal property tax. It increased the valuation of vehicles through the roof. Last year I paid $912 for three autos, and this year I will be forced to pay $1,454 for the same three vehicles.

This is an absolute abuse of power. Apparently, the strategy is for you to focus on which bathroom to use while they ram this scam down your throat. I have contacted several state bureaucrats and elected officials, and they do not seem to be concerned as to the negative impact this will have upon us. My wife and I are in our 70s and are retired. This burden is being put squarely on the working class and senior citizens. This underhanded scheme is unfair, unjust, unethical and immoral.

If this tax increase stands, it will be the fault of the Arkansas state senators and representatives. They are the only ones who can address and respond to this tax increase.

When you pay your bill, look at what you paid last year and what you are now required to pay. You will not be pleased.

I suggest that you contact your elected officials and tell them how you feel.

S.K. FENDER

Prairie Grove

Mess in the bathroom

The problem with letting transgender students use girls' bathrooms in schools is that, effectively, there will be no more girls' bathrooms.

Picture a 15-year-old girl entering a high school bathroom labeled "girls," now open to anyone who self-identifies as a girl. There is a trash can under the paper towel dispenser, but she steps over discarded paper towels. The commode in the first stall she enters is full of waste. Repulsed, she goes to another stall where she has to use toilet paper to clean the urine from the toilet seat. She locks the door with difficulty because it has been kicked in repeatedly. Six feet away, close enough to see her shoes, three 17-year-old boys watch her as they lean against a couple of sinks which haven't been ripped from the wall.

They have already torn up the boys' bathroom. The boys think they are so funny they could make a living in the comedy clubs. They don't have a lot of respect for females. As the girl performs what should be a private act, she has to listen to them.

These boys are not seriously transitioning but are permitted to use the girl's bathroom because of standards set by the trans community. Single-use lockable bathrooms are a good idea, but they are expensive to build and, given the crusader mentality and inflexibility in the trans community, they may be resisted. Kids who are seriously transitioning won't like this any more than the girls who are OK with their sex and gender.

JOHN CASEY

Fort Smith

When the aliens land

I understand that there's talk of building a spaceport here in Arkansas. Wouldn't you like to see the faces on the legislators at the Capitol when the first aliens land, and they have three sexes instead of two? Can you just imagine the nervous breakdowns over which restroom which sex would use?

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Messed-up values

Now that the state Legislature has adjourned and the back-slapping subsides, time to reflect on things that got missed. Three things come to mind that the public is almost daily reminded of.

First, the TV news shows regarding deplorable living conditions in apartments where folks have little choice but to continue to live in. Thankfully the city of Little Rock steps in as a last resort, but you have to wonder about other situations that don't make the news and other towns outside the city. Arkansas and West Virginia are the only two states without a renters' rights bill. Some legislation was started in the 2021 legislative session, but nary a peep about it this session. Expect those stories to continue.

Second, in terms of the governor's education bill LEARNS, nothing was included that I could tell in regards to expanding Pre-K to all 4-year-olds. With all the surplus money the state has, this would have been a slam dunk to move the needle on better reading. After all, if you are concerned about the reading level in third grade, why not start sooner with the help? This isn't a liberal thing, as Oklahoma fully funds Pre-K to all 4-year-olds.

Third is the worst of all. Gun violence has gotten mind-numbingly bad, but now we see not only teens but younger involved with shootings and murder. Why not some liability laws that apply to their parents? How is it that we don't allow the sale of alcohol to an 18-year-old, but they can buy an assault weapon? Why not raise the age limit to buy a gun to 21? The legislators seemed more concerned about young people's access to applications on smartphones and books in the library than doing anything about the availability of guns.

What a messed-up sense of values!

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Who started the war?

With sincere respect and in the spirit of constructive discussion, I'm responding to a quote in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette attributed to the president pro tempore of our state Senate about our recent legislative session: "[T]here was a lot of focus on the culture war because we are living in a culture war."

If we have a war, who started it? Were any Arkansas teachers discovered teaching critical race theory? Have "trans" people been invading the wrong restrooms here? Have Arkansas librarians been offering porn to children? A similar list of questions could go on in a string reaching all the way back to whether anyone ever actually told any Arkansan they couldn't say "Merry Christmas."

Putin says he invaded Ukraine because Ukraine was threatening Russia.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View