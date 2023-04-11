Little Rock city board votes down measure expressing opposition to water rate hikes

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors rejected a proposed resolution on Tuesday that would have expressed the city's opposition to a series of water rate increases approved earlier this year by the board of commissioners of the regional water utility.





Central Arkansas Water's board approved the 10-year rate schedule at a meeting in January. The first set of new rates is scheduled to take effect July 1.





The opposition measure was sponsored by Little Rock City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5.





A motion to approve the resolution was defeated in a 4-6 vote of the city board Tuesday. Hines as well as City Directors B.J. Wyrick, Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock voted in favor of adoption of the resolution.





Because Central Arkansas Water was created through an agreement between the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, the city councils in both cities must vote to reject rate increases adopted by the water utility's board in order to block them from taking effect.





To date, the North Little Rock City Council has taken no action with regard to Central Arkansas Water's recent schedule of rate increases.