LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UALR Game 1

Today at 5:34 p.m.
Arkansas relief pitcher Cody Adcock, of Texarkana, Arkansas, high-fives catcher Parker Rowland Sunday, March 12, 2023, during the seventh inning of the Razorbacks’s 15-6 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Pregame

It is a warm and sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid-70s. There is a 5-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has elected to give several spot-starts to open this midweek matchup. The new-look batting order has high expectations to live up to.

The Razorbacks have homered in 27 consecutive games, the longest active home run streak among SEC teams this season.

Pitching matchup: Little Rock LHP Chance Vaught (1-1, 7.53 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (2-1, 6.66 ERA)

Arkansas Lineup: 

1. Josenberger CF

2. Grimes RF

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Cali 3B

6. Jones 1B

7. Coll SS

8. Holt 2B

9. Polk

