LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UALR Game 1

Pregame:

It is a warm and sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid-70s. There is a 5-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has elected to give several spot-starts to open this midweek matchup. The new-look batting order has high expectations to live up to.

The Razorbacks have homered in 27 consecutive games, the longest active home run streak among SEC teams this season.

Pitching matchup: Little Rock LHP Chance Vaught (1-1, 7.53 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock (2-1, 6.66 ERA)

Arkansas Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Grimes RF

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Cali 3B

6. Jones 1B

7. Coll SS

8. Holt 2B

9. Polk