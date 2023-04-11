Man arrested in relation to fatal Conway shooting

A man was arrested on Sunday in relation to a shooting in Conway that killed one person, police said on Monday.

Paul Fowler, 52, was arrested on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. after police responded to a shots fired incident in the 1300 block of Davis Street 15 minutes prior, a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department said.

Officers found one victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, the post said. They were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The post listed Fowler’s charges as pending, but an online Faulkner County jail inmate roster showed he was charged with second-degree murder, as of Tuesday morning just after 11:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.