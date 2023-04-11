Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When Gadiel Galvez learned that the owner of his mobile home park south of Seattle was looking to sell, he and other residents worried their largely Latino community would be bulldozed to make way for another Amazon warehouse.

So, they decided to form a cooperative and buy their park in Lakewood, Wash. With help from a nonprofit that advises communities like theirs and helps them secure loans, they bought it for $5.25 million. Since becoming owners in September, everyone's worked to make improvements.

"Everybody thought, 'You know what? ... I'm going to make this place the best that I can,'" said Galvez, 22, who is a co-op board member. "Some people painted their homes, some people remodeled their interiors and exteriors, and some are working on their roofs."

With rents rising at mobile home parks nationwide, advocates tout the cooperative model as a way to preserve a housing options for people with low- or fixed-incomes and to give them a greater voice in managing their parks.

So far these resident-owned communities are proving to be a reliable option. None of the more than 300 in the network of nonprofit ROC USA have defaulted or closed. One decided to sell back to the county housing authority it originally purchased from.

"They have a 100% track record of success, which tells you that it's working for the residents," said George McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, a Cambridge, Mass., think tank. "Resident ownership is an absolute bulwark against the intrusion of institutional capital in the market."

The push to promote resident ownership comes as parks have become a favorite target of investment banks, hedge funds and other investors.

Nearly a third of mobile home parks in the U.S. have been bought by such investors since 2015, lured by reliable cash flow and high returns from raising rents at nearly double the general rental market rate, McCarthy said.

"They're trading on the desperation of people living in the parks," he said. "There's no place that they can take their homes if they can't afford to keep paying the increasing rents."

Park residents often own their home but rarely the land beneath it. So if a landlord raises rent, residents can be evicted or forced to sell their home. If a park is sold to be redeveloped, mobile homes that can't be moved are demolished.

"Homelessness is really what residents are facing" if investors aggressively raise rents, said Victoria O'Banion, ROC Northwest's marketing and acquisitions specialist.

At Rimrock Court in the central Oregon town of Madras, rent increased from $350 to $495 over five years. When the owner notified residents he planned to sell, they feared further increases -- or worse, that it would be torn down to make way for apartments. So they decided to buy it.

"We were really worried about being forced out of our homes," said Shawn King, who lives there with her husband on a fixed income and had experienced homelessness before.

To pay off the purchase loan, residents now pay $520 a month -- a stretch, but one that comes with reassurance, King said.

"Just to have that peace of mind, to know that our rent is going to be locked in for awhile and not keep going up, and also knowing that our rent monies ... are going back into the property, that is the cool part," she said.

The required rent increase to go co-op was even steeper in Evergreen Village Cooperative in Mount Bethel, Pa., -- from $460 a month to $750 to pay off the $12 million loan.

Still, more than two-thirds of residents voted in favor, figuring their rent would stabilize in the long run.

"We are not for profit. All the money that we get has to go back into the village and pay the mortgages off," said Stephen Laclair, board president.

Evergreen Village has earmarked funds for improvement projects for the next decade, and this year plans to enhance the sewer plant and fix electrical issues, he said.

Co-ops can also provide social support to residents. At Liberty Landing Cooperative in Missouri, residents started a food pantry to help neighbors in need.

"If there's a hardship, we're willing to work with somebody. ... It's emotional when you find out that somebody's lost their job, their child support ... and they don't know what to do," said Kristi Peterman, the board vice president. "Our president likes to say: 'If it doesn't work for the poorest of us then it's not going to work for anybody.'"

Despite the talk of better management and stronger community, most parks aren't co-ops.

The country's roughly 43,000 mobile home communities are home to 22 million people, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute, a national trade organization. But only about 1,000 are resident-owned, according to Carolyn Carter, deputy director at the National Consumer Law Center.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Casey of The Associated Press.