Hilary Swank gave birth to twins -- a boy and a girl. The 48-year-old "Million Dollar Baby" actress posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram Sunday evening with the caption: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it." She added on Instagram that she's "posting from pure heaven." She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming new ABC show "Alaska Daily." She shared in an October interview that when her pants didn't fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump. "You don't tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you're growing and you're using the bathroom a lot and you're eating a lot,"the two-time Oscar winner said. I'm sure there's been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, 'Oh, it all makes sense now.'"

Andrew Tate, the internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared Monday at prosecutors' offices for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said. Tate, 36, a professional kickboxer who has six million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Bucharest, Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. The brothers will remain until at least April 29. Prosecutors have already carried out several device searches since they were detained. As the Tates left the Bucharest offices of Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, they were met outside Monday by a scrum of media and a handful of supporters who chanted "Top-G" -- one of the monikers used by Tristan Tate's fans. Asked how he is feeling, Tristan Tate told reporters: "I'm always OK. I was OK in jail, I'm OK now." Eugen Vidineac, a lawyer representing the Tate brothers. told The Associated Press that prosecutors have seized "a lot of devices" in the case and they're "still looking for the information, even now." "The searches [are] mandatory to be done in their presence," he said. "We let them do the investigation ... and we await the results."