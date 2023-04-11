Need to apply for a passport? Benton County to offer help May 6 during Passport Saturday event

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Circuit Clerk's Office will help families and individuals to complete a new passport application during its third "Passport Saturday" event May 6.

The service is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Circuit Clerk's Office at 215 E. Central Ave. The office is on the second floor of the Administration Building in Suite 202. No appointment is necessary. All forms must be completed beforehand. Required documents and correct payment for service fees must be in hand when arriving, according to a county news release.

Call (479) 271-1017 for more information. Also visit www.travel.state.gov for detailed requirements. A guide is also available at: https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/passport/.

Standard processing fees will be applied to the application. Individuals needing a passport photo can have those taken at the office for an additional $10. A detailed breakdown of application and execution fees can be found at: https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/passport-fees/.

Passports that have been expired for 15 years or more are considered new passport applications and will be available for processing at the event. Reapplications will not be available. Those who need to reapply can do so through an appointment. Visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/passport/ to book an appointment with the Circuit Clerk's Office.