Belk opens Outlet

store in Russellville

Th Belk department store chain recently opened one of its new Belk Outlet stores in Russellville.

The store at 3093 E. Main St., Suite B, opened on March 30. Of the six stores the retailer has opened this year under its new outlet format, the Russellville location is the only one in Arkansas.

A Belk spokeswoman said the company chose Russellville as one of the Belk Outlet locations "because we knew that our customers in the area really love a great price point."

"Belk Outlet locations include clearance items that come from larger Belk stores," the spokeswoman said, "and as a result, could include brands that may not have been available in Russellville previously."

Belk converted one of its stores in Greeneville, Tenn., into the new concept store and opened it on Jan 30. "The feedback from customers was overwhelmingly positive," the chain based in Charlotte, N.C., said in a news release.

Other new Belk Outlet stores are in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Belk now has nearly 300 stores across 16 southeastern states.

-- Serenah McKay

Malloy joins Walmart

in new diversity role

Walmart Inc. has filled a new executive role that expands on its previous chief diversity officer position.

Denise Malloy will become the company's chief belonging officer starting Friday.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, said in a memo to Walmart employees that the new position "is part of our continued focus on creating a culture of belonging at Walmart and accelerating our culture, diversity and inclusion efforts" and "an evolution of the chief diversity officer" role.

Malloy will "work closely with our associate resource groups, officer caucus leadership teams, shared value networks and president's inclusion council," Morris said. "Denise's responsibilities will include establishing our strategy to ensure Walmart is a place where everyone feels they are welcome and belong."

Malloy is a 17-year veteran at Fortune 500 company Johnson Controls.

Ben-Saba Hasan served as a senior vice president and Walmart's chief global culture, diversity, equity and inclusion officer for seven of his 14 years with the Bentonville-based retailer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

-- Serenah McKay

State index climbs

to 765.90, up 14.25

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 765.90, up 14.25.

"The S&P 500 closed higher on Monday as investors brace for a week full of heavy economic report including inflation reports hopefully showing better news for consumers," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.