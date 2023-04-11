Northwest Arkansas Community College board approves easement for paved trail on campus

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved giving the city of Bentonville an easement to support building a paved multiuse trail on campus.

Trailblazers -- a nonprofit group that develops multiuse trails for bicycling, running and walking -- is to lead the project, the college said.

Board member Rachel Harris, who introduced the resolution on behalf of the Land Use and Facilities Committee, said the action reinvigorated a project first discussed in 2019.

"You've got the Razorback Greenway and the Walmart campus that's being developed just across the interstate, so we're hoping to kind of tie into that," said Grant Hodges, the college's executive director of planning and public relations. "We're the mountain-biking capital of the world now. So I think the college is wanting to embrace the cycling culture we've got going in Northwest Arkansas."

The trail will go along the west side of the campus, running north to south, Harris said. It'll connect to the trails that run behind the nearby Sam's Club and then move over and through the campus, Harris said.

The project includes building a tunnel under Arkansas 102. Logistics and safety concerns were key topics of discussion as the plan was developed, Harris said.

The trail will be paid for with grants and other funding, Harris said, with no upfront costs to the college.

Hodges said the trail will provide another option for students to reach campus and will be environmentally friendly.

"I know that students have been involved," Hodges said. "I believe there's been some surveys done in the past where students have shown a lot of interest in having that trail option or biking, pedestrian options around campus. I can't point to a particular survey or something. Anecdotally, we've heard a lot from students that are excited about that, would love to have that option on campus."

There's no start date for the project. The Trailblazers need to obtain licensing from the city before they can begin work, said Al Massri, the college's vice president of finance and administration. Once started, the project is expected to take two to three months, Massri said.