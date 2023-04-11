NWA EDITORIAL | State gets a glimpse of an Arkansas-focused governor

Disasters, beyond their immediate tragedy, bring out the best in people.

At least that's a comment we hear time and time again in the wake of damaging storms that leave residents reeling. Whatever differences neighbors may have beforehand, they're very often set aside after calamity strikes and Mother Nature exposes the human frailties we all share.

That's been true in Arkansas. On March 31, tornadoes wrecked parts of central Arkansas and dismantled much of the town of Wynne in the northeast corner. Helping hands have arrived in all the affected communities and donations got started quickly for cleanups and recoveries that will take a long, long time.

At risk of accusations of injecting politics into a disaster, we observe that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has, since taking office on Jan. 10, perhaps never gotten closer to looking and sounding like a governor of Arkansas, for Arkansas, as she has in dealing with the wreckage and disrupted lives left behind by the tornadoes.

In visiting Wynne, she saw the impact on real people's lives. She declared she "could not be more proud than to be governor of Arkansas because of what communities like this and all across our state represent. People coming together, standing up, knowing that no matter what challenges we face, nothing is going to destroy us. Nothing is going to bring us down.

"If anything we will come back better and stronger."

In the days since the tornadoes, Sanders requested the federal government cover 100% of cleanup costs in the first 30 days of recovery. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden accepted that request.

For just a bit, in the context of destruction, nobody was lobbing jabs about fighting "the left" or resisting "the right-wing." There was no gratuitous nationalization of issues we've seen too much of from Sanders' administration. For a while, the state's residents had room to set aside the widely held perception that the state is simply a stepping stone for Sanders' national ambitions. We don't fault anyone for having ambition, but Job No. 1 as governor is to love and serve this state and its people, not focus on messaging for people beyond the state's borders.

Sanders acted in the state's interest by embracing the partnership with the federal government to deal directly with the circumstances facing her fellow Arkansans.

And we noticed this, too: Some on social media leapt at the opportunity for boneheaded comments like "Gov. Sanders, how do you like socialism now?" as though accepting federal assistance for storm recovery is an example of hypocrisy. This is the kind of faux outrage we can all do without. Every governor would rely on the mechanisms in place to respond to a natural disaster, and that includes the resources of the federal government supported by all taxpayers.

If the governor didn't accept it, some of those same people would declare she's hurting Arkansans. So what do they want? Potshots.

If we take anything from all this, it's a desire to see the state's executive stay focused on Arkansas -- speaking to Arkansans, governing for Arkansans -- on all issues and leave the national politics to take care of itself.