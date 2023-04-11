OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Best teams don’t always finish first

FAYETTEVILLE -- After beating defending College World Series national champion Ole Miss two out of a SEC three last weekend in Oxford, Miss. the Arkansas Razorbacks host defending SEC champion Tennessee Friday through Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In between, Coach Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks nonconference host the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans at 6:30 tonight and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The in-state series with Little Rock that Van Horn encouraged, even when the University of Arkansas' Fayetteville policy discouraged the Razorbacks' waging instate competition, always creates interest.

And these last two seasons foment an intriguing Arkansas vs. Tennessee matchup of two programs comparing greatest campaigns fallen Omaha short.

In 2021, Van Horn accomplished a double feat with his Razorbacks that neither he nor Hall of Fame predecessor Norm DeBriyn same season achieved.

The 2021 SEC West champion Razorbacks won both the SEC regular season Overall and SEC Tournament championships. For the season's bulk they ranked No. 1 nationally.

But after winning their 4-team Regional at Baum-Walker and blasting North Carolina State's Wolfpack, 21-2 in Game One of the best 2 of 3 Super Regional here, they lost 6-5, and 3-2 heartbreakers.

So Arkansas stayed home while at Omaha, Mississippi State, swept in a March three-game SEC series by Arkansas in Starkville, Miss., won the CWS national championship.

Tony Vitello, Van Horn's 2014-2017 Arkansas assistant become 2018 Tennessee head coach, saw his 2021 Volunteers lose 2 of 3 to Arkansas in Knoxville, Tenn. and lose to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament championship game. Yet Tennessee advanced through its Regional and Super Regional to that 2021 CWS.

In 2022 Vitello's Vols mirrored Arkansas' 2021. Nationally No. 1 much of 2022, the 57-9 Vols won the SEC Overall and SEC Tournament yet lost two of three to Notre Dame in the Super Regional at Knoxville.

The Vols stayed home while 14-16 in the SEC also-ran Ole Miss won the national championship.

Arkansas, second in the 2022 SEC West to Texas A&M but winning the Oklahoma State hosted Regional in Stillwater and sweeping host North Carolina in the Super Regional at Chapel Hill, N.C., nationally finished CWS third at Omaha.

Adding to the irony, since winning the 2021 national championship Mississippi State skidded 9-21 in the SEC last year and SEC skids 3-9 this season. The Bulldogs stay ahead in the SEC West only of stumbling 2-10 national champion Ole Miss.

Arkansas' 8-4 leads the West by half a game over 7-4 LSU.

Starting its SEC season stunningly swept by Missouri, Tennessee tumbles 5-7 fifth in the 11-1 Vanderbilt led SEC East.

Certainly disappointing. Yet given the 2021 Mississippi State and 2022 Ole Miss slow SEC starts, Vitello's Vols may still be on Omaha's course.

As for Arkansas, with consecutive SEC weekend effective relievers Gage Wood and Dylan Carter freeing Hagen Smith from the bullpen back to SEC weekend starter, these Hogs appear better armed for this SEC season and beyond.