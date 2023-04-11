Pay increases authorized for Little Rock mayor, city manager and city attorney

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday authorized pay increases for Mayor Frank Scott Jr., City Manager Bruce Moore and City Attorney Tom Carpenter following an executive session.

Board members conducted the annual evaluations of Moore and Carpenter during the executive session. When they returned to open session, officials voted to increase Carpenter's annual salary to $186,385 and Moore's annual salary to $219,955.

After City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5 cited a requirement that the salaries of the mayor and city manager be similar, board members voted to increase Scott's annual salary to $200,000.

Language in city code says the mayor's salary and benefit package must be "comparable to the highest-ranking municipal official." The mayor's authorized salary prior to Tuesday was $160,000 annually.

Additional benefits were approved for the city manager on Tuesday, according to Scott's comments during the meeting: Moore's life insurance will increase from $1 million to $1.5 million and his car allowance will increase from $600 to $750 per month.

As of last year, Carpenter's annual salary was $153,500, according to personnel records.

Board members previously authorized 2% raises for Moore and Carpenter in April 2022 that were made retroactive to when other city employees received a 2% across-the-board pay increase tied to the budget adopted for 2022. Additionally, Moore and Carpenter at that time were awarded bonuses of $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Members of the city board also voted on appointments to various local boards and commissions Tuesday after the executive session concluded.