PCSSD School Board approves career academy agreements, discontinues K-5 school uniforms, grants paid leave to storm victims

New partnerships between businesses and three Pulaski County Special School District high schools will bring thousands of dollars in cash, equipment and in-kind services annually to the campuses as career academies are developed.

The district’s School Board on Tuesday approved agreements spelling out those terms with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Entergy Arkansas, Central Arkansas Water, and Telcoe Federal Credit Union.

Those companies are among the first of what are expected to be several businesses that will partner with public high schools throughout Pulaski County to teach students academics through the lens of business and careers.

The School Board approved the agreements at a meeting in which it also voted:

• To discontinue requiring kindergarten through fifth graders to wear school uniforms,

• To grant up to five days of paid leave to employees directly affected by the March 31 tornado for use toward their recovery efforts.

