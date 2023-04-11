Pentagon: Leak poses national security risk

WASHINGTON -- "Highly classified sensitive" information that poses "a very serious risk to national security" was made public in a leak of documents that provide details of U.S. spying on other countries, including an assessment of weaknesses in Ukraine's military, according to the Pentagon.

The Department of Defense is "working around the clock to figure out the scope and scale of the distribution of the information" and its veracity, spokesman Chris Meagher told reporters Monday. "It is highly classified sensitive material that people in DoD and certainly other aspects of U.S. government use to inform their work."

He said the U.S. has "engaged at high levels" with allies on the leak.

While the Pentagon conducts a damage assessment, the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation," the department said in a statement. "We decline further comment."

The secret documents appeared on social media sites in recent weeks. The materials reveal information covering a wide range of topics, from U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

Biden administration officials expect the leak to come up in the course of their regular contacts with allies, including in person when President Joe Biden meets in the U.K. later this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The U.K. and U.S. are members of the "Five Eyes" group that shares some of their most sensitive intelligence, as are Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

One European official said the problem is mostly the messages conveyed by the leaked material -- such as public confirmation that the U.S. spies on allies, including Ukraine, and the implication that time may be on Russia's side in its invasion because of Ukraine's shortage of munitions and the limits of its air defenses.

Mostly, though, the material confirms what allies already know, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Members of Congress are calling for briefings about the leak and how it happened. "The reports of intelligence leaks are incredibly concerning. The House Armed Services Committee is actively seeking answers from the Department of Defense," Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the committee, said in an email.

The Defense Department "continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.





"An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our allies and partners," according to the statement. "Over the weekend, U.S. officials have engaged with allies and partners and have informed relevant congressional committees of jurisdiction about the disclosure."

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Capaccio of Bloomberg News.