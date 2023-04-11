PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Reith, Schaefer continue to shine for their 6A-West Conference teams

Anniston Reith could've been satisfied after throwing a no-hitter against Springdale last week but that's not how she operates.

Reith followed her no-hitter with a two-hit shutout the next day for Springdale Har-Ber, which stretched its winning streak to seven consecutive. For her effort, Reith is the NWA Democrat-Gazette Girls Player of the Week. Landon Schaefer of Fayetteville is the NWADG Boys Player of the Week.

Reith is already a standout as a sophomore pitcher and hitter for the Lady Wildcats (9-3, 7-1). She did not allow a hit and struck out five during a 12-0 win over Springdale that lasted five innings because of the run rule. She also blasted two home runs while going 2 for 3 at the plate against the Lady Bulldogs.

Reith's work was far from finished as she returned the next day and threw a complete-game, 2-hit shutout during a 2-0 victory over Rogers Heritage. Reith struck out five and did not walk a batter in the game.

"[Reith] works so hard on pitching I usually have to remind her not to overdo it," Springdale Har-Ber coach Candi Bailey said. "She is a competitor. She wants the ball in her hands. She has put in a lot of work this offseason and has shown a tremendous improvement since her freshman year. Since she is just a sophomore, I am looking forward to seeing her continue to grow."

The back-to-back wins provides plenty of momentum for Har-Ber, which faces Fayetteville at home today before traveling to Rogers on Friday for another important 6A-West Conference matchup.

Schaefer had a standout week at the plate with a .667 batting average (10 for 15) that included two doubles, a triple, home run, and five RBI. He had a game-winning hit in 6A-West Conference play against Bentonville before collecting five hits in a sweep of a doubleheader against Maumelle in nonconference action.

Schaefer blasted a two-run home run in the first game when Fayetteville beat Maumelle 7-4. He then collected three hits and drove in a run when Fayetteville competed the sweep with an 11-1 win the nightcap.

"Landon is a steady player who loves to compete," Fayetteville coach Scott Gallagher said. "He does a great job of staying in the moment and taking each situation as its own situation."

Fayetteville returns to 6A-West Conference action today and Wednesday against Springdale Har-Ber.