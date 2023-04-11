PREP BASEBALL: Christensen’s walkoff home run rallies Bentonville to 6-5 victory over Rogers Heritage

BENTONVILLE -- Rowan Christensen knew he had never hit a home run before, and he couldn't even recall ever delivering a game-winning hit in his career.

The Bentonville junior still couldn't believe he had done both Monday evening after he belted a walk-off two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning and gave the Tigers a 6-5 victory over Rogers Heritage during 6A-West Conference baseball action at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

"[Heritage pitcher Bruce Crafton] threw me a couple of curveballs in a row that I had seen pretty good," Christensen said as he recalled the plate appearance. "I played with him for a couple of years in the past. He's a great friend and a great pitcher. I knew he was going to come back with a fastball, and he gave me one right down the middle.

"I wasn't trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to put the ball in play. Connor Adair was on deck, so I was just trying to let him to his job and move the runner around. I just put a good swing on it, and it went that far."

Christensen's blast came after Heritage (17-4, 8-3) had scored twice in the top of the seventh and took a 5-4 lead after Bentonville (10-9, 5-6) had taken the lead in the sixth. Spencer Mounce tripled to start the War Eagles comeback and scored on a single by Ethan Martin, who later scored on Luke Askew's two-out double.

The Tigers, however, responded as Carter Nye's one-out single brought Christensen to the plate. He fouled off a pair of pitches before his game-winning blast went well over the left-field fence.

"What I was thinking is was it going to be extra innings again," said Bentonville coach Todd Abbott, whose team played 13- and 11-inning games last week. "I'm just proud of our guys. Ethan Payne settled in and did a good job, and our bats came to life. We put up 13 hits in seven innings, so that's a good job offensively.

"I don't know if there's a better way to win a ballgame than with a walkoff like that. So hat's off to Rowan for seeing the ball well."

Bruce Renfrow's RBI single and Aiden Aidar's two-run double in the first gave Heritage a 3-0 lead. Bentonville didn't get on the scoreboard until the fifth when Bryson DeLozier and Brooks Hasenclever had back-to-back RBI singles, then the Tigers took the lead in the sixth when Bodi Gist and Hasenclever each drew a bases-loaded walk.

Connor Adair, who pitched to just one batter in the seventh, picked up the win as Christensen and Gist had three hits apiece to lead Bentonville's hitting. Martin finished with two hits for Heritage.

Rogers 1, Bentonville West 0

A West error allowed Caleb Champion to score the game's lone run as Rogers slipped past West in a pitcher's duel at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Champion had a one-out single in the fifth inning and took second on a ground ball, then he scored when J.T. Melson's ground ball to second was misplayed.

Jake Taylor and Madden Willard combined on a three-hit shutout and combined for eight strikeouts for Rogers (15-2, 8-1), which now enjoys a two-game lead in the league standings with the win and Heritage's loss. Dawson Price threw 51/3 innings and allowed the unearned run on four hits and had five strikeouts.