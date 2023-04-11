QB able to visit with Razorback from his hometown

Class of 2025 quarterback Carson Boyd enjoyed his second trip to Arkansas and was able to see a Razorback from his hometown during his Saturday visit.

Boyd, 6-0, 170 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, has scholarship offers from Texas A&M, West Virginia, UNLV and Missouri State.

He was able to visit with Razorbacks freshman offensive lineman Paris Patterson, who signed with Arkansas from East St. Louis High School.

“Growing up with him and now he’s here,” Boyd said. “He tells me a lot about the school and tells me how great the school is and the coaches, facilities, academics – the whole thing.”

The latest trip to Fayetteville was a hit.

“It was real nice. I liked the (Smith Center) facility,” Boyd said. “The practice was good, high energy. It was all around great.”

Boyd completed 82 of 104 passes for 1,510 yards and 28 touchdowns, and ran for 562 yards and 3 scores as a sophomore.

He sat in on the quarterbacks' meeting prior to Saturday’s practice and was able to briefly talk to Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

“I talked to him in the meeting a little bit,” Boyd said. “They talked about the scheme they were going over in practice. From what I hear, he wants to see me throw. He’s going to come down and watch me throw and potentially offer me.”

Boyd made his way to Fayetteville with teammates Antonio Parker, a sophomore defensive back, and Jamarion Parker, a sophomore running back. Arkansas’ support staff and coaches made him feel at ease.

“It’s a very good vibe here,” he said.

He said attending an Arkansas summer camp is possible. Earring an offer from the Razorbacks would be big for Boyd.

“It would mean a lot,” he said, “especially with Paris being here.”



