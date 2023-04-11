Rahm made fiery Sunday charge to title

It was compelling -- perhaps never as much as CBS announcer Jim Nantz makes it sound every second of every day -- but like many, Sunday afternoon was a time to be spent watching the Masters.

Actually being in Augusta, Ga., for the event has never been a bucket list item, but just because you don't golf and have intense sinus issues doesn't mean you can't have a deep affection for an event.

The Masters is like the Kentucky Derby.

There are lots of golf tournaments and horse races, but those two events are historically the crown most coveted.

While the rooting interest was Brooks Koepka, there was not much confidence going into Sunday's marathon when the tournament became 30 holes instead of 18 because of weather on Saturday.

Koepka led most of the way, but since the Masters started in 1934 -- when it was called The Augusta National Invitational because the Masters seemed gawdy -- only five golfers have led all four rounds.

Craig Wood did it in 1941; Arnold Palmer in 1960 when he birdied the final hole; Jack Nicklaus, who won a record six times, in 1972; Raymond Floyd in 1976; and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Spieth and Tiger Woods were the youngest golfers to ever win a Masters, both were 21, and they had dramatically different final days Sunday.

Woods, who is apparently still suffering from a car accident that almost cost him a leg, had to withdraw before play began and Spieth shot nine birdies to finish tied for fourth.

He shot a final round of 66 playing with Phil Mickelson, who shot a 65 to end up tied for second with Koepka.

Koepka, Mickelson and Patrick Reed all signed huge bonus to play in the LIV, the Saudi golf league, and Reed also tied for fourth.

The final day belonged to a sometimes fiery Jon Rahm, who at 6-2, 220 pounds, looks like he could have played middle linebacker at Arizona State instead of golf.

In college he won 11 tournaments, second only to Mickelson in Arizona State history.

Originally from Spain, he and his wife Kelley and their two children live in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I'm much more interested in raising a family and being a good husband and father than I am in golf," he told Golf Digest in 2019. "Don't get me wrong -- I want to be the best golfer I can be. If I had a gun to my head and had to choose between having only one or the other, I wouldn't pick golf ... I'd choose family every time."

Which may be another reason he is so respected on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, though, he was the master while his playing partner Koepka couldn't avoid disaster.

Rahm started the final round behind. But on the par-3 sixth hole, Koepka got a bogey and lost the lead by a stroke.

Rahm charged down the stretch and for the day had only one bogey, shooting a 69 to win by four strokes and take his place in history that has been predicted by many, including Mickelson, since he was in college.

In seven years on the tour, Rahm has been a constant. He won the 2021 U.S. Open and before Sunday he had finished in the top 10 at the Masters four times.

His PGA earnings before winning Sunday's top purse of $3.24 million were more than $45 million.

Sunday morning, when he was four strokes back, bookmakers made him the favorite to win, and he did it in grand style. When the No. 1 golfer in the world walked off the course, he hugged his wife and children.

Growing up his hero was Seve Ballesteros, the Spanish golfer who won the Masters in 1980 and 1983 and died in 2011 after a long battle with cancer. Sunday would have been his birthday.