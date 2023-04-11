Richard Barnett's attorney files motion to postpone sentencing

An attorney for Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette has asked that his May 3 sentencing be postponed.

In a motion filed late Monday, Jonathan Grosscq wrote that a decision issued Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in United States v. Fischer addresses the question of “whether individuals who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers while participating in the Capitol riot can be charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2),” quoting from the ruling.

"The district court held that the statute does not apply to assaultive conduct, committed in furtherance of an attempt to stop Congress from performing a constitutionally required duty," according to the three-judge appeals panel. "We disagree and reverse."

“The decision raises new issues that directly and specifically impact Mr. Barnett’s case, and Mr. Barnett respectfully asks this Court for a reasonable amount of time to properly review and analyze the complicated decision, to decide if a supplement to his pending Rule 29 or Rule 33 motions is appropriate, and if so, to brief a supplement,” wrote Gross.

A Rule 29 motion is for a judgment of acquittal.

A Rule 33 motion is a motion for a new trial.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper has yet to rule on Barnett’s motions for acquittal or a new trial.

18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) is one of the eight charges that a jury found Barnett guilty of after a two-week trial in Washington, D.C., in January. Barnett was accused of impeding police officers, but not assaulting any of them during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for carrying a stun gun into the U.S. Capitol, where he posed for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces a maximum penalty of 47 years in prison.

In his motion on Monday, Gross also requested more time to submit a sentencing memorandum that's currently due April 26.