PREP ROUNDUP: High school baseball and softball

BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 15, WALDRON 5 David Hicks had two hits, including a home run, and drove in six runs to lead Booneville (10-0, 6-0 3A-4) to a rout. Dax Goff had a home run as well for the Bearcats. Peyton Tatum chipped in with two hits in the victory.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 23, MOUNTAIN PINE 5 Hunter Grumbles went 5 for 5 with a home run and 5 runs batted in during a romp for Episcopal Collegiate (7-6, 3-0 2A-5). The Wildcats, winners of six games in a row, scored 15 runs in the fourth inning to jumpstart their onslaught.

NORFORK 9, CALICO ROCK 0 Norfork (10-0, 5-0 1A-2) rode the arm of Coty Foster before exploding for nine runs in the sixth inning to beat the Pirates. Foster gave up 4 hits and struck out 13 in 7 innings for the Panthers, who notched all four of their hits in that sixth. Riley Whiteaker didn't allow a hit through 4 2/3 innings before being pulled for Calico Rock (2-5, 1-5).

ROGERS 1, BENTONVILLE 0 Jake Taylor and Madden Dillard combined to toss a shutout for Rogers (15-2, 8-1 6A-West). Reece Bariola and Caleb Champion both had two hits for the Mounties, who scored their lone run in the fifth inning.

TUCKERMAN 7, WALNUT RIDGE 2 Elijah Tackett went 3 for 4 with 2 runs batted in as Tuckerman (6-11, 4-6 3A-2) pulled away. Konner Williams had two RBI while Brantley Lane, who struck out eight in seven innings, added two hits for the Bulldogs.

WONDERVIEW 8, SCRANTON 7 Matthew Bingham was a perfect 4 for 4 from the plate with 2 runs batted in to lead Wonderview (9-3) to a tight victory. Sam Reynolds and Gavin Sponer each had two hits for the Daredevils.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 6, QUITMAN 1 Kinley Prater and Libby May both were 3 for 4 for Atkins (12-5), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Lexi Gooden and Makinley Coffman had two hits apiece for the Lady Red Devils.

BAUXITE 7, NASHVILLE 3 Bryley Bowman had a home run and drove in four as Bauxite (15-2) sprinted past its former conference foes. Emma King had a home run as well for the Lady Miners. Landyn Tompkins belted a home run for Nashville (10-6).

BEEBE 3, NETTLETON 1 Hailey Shallenbarger blasted a home run to power Beebe (13-3) over the Lady Raiders. Kiera Pickens also hit a home run for Lady Badgers, who've won six straight games. Eva Godwin struck out 15 as well for Beebe.

BOONEVILLE 11, CHARLETON 0 Lexi Franklin tossed a no-hitter for Booneville (9-7, 5-1 3A-4). Franklin struck out 11 but also had 3 hits and drove in 4 runs for the Lady Bearcats. Ellie Smith also had three hits for Booneville.

FARMINGTON 11, BENTONVILLE WEST 5 Justine Davidson went 2 for 3 with 5 runs batted in, not to mention a home run, as Farmington (11-1) rolled. Kamryn Uher and Skyler Riddle had two hits each for the Lady Cardinals. Kaitlyn Leonard had three hits, and Stephanie Crittenden cracked a home run for Bentonville West (8-9).

HACKETT 23, TWO RIVERS 0 Makenzie Freeman collected her third perfect game of the season for Hackett (13-3, 6-0 3A-4). Freeman struck out nine for the Lady Hornets, who banged out 11 hits. Michaelyn Freeman had five runs batted in, and both Olivia Bouse and Mackenzie Mendenhall drove in four runs each for Hackett.

MAYFLOWER 15, BIGELOW 0 Abbigail Capel had three runs batted in as Mayflower (15-1) dominated. Alyssa Haggins, who had three hits, Emma Whitworth and Tori Barksdale all had two RBI apiece for the Lady Eagles. Roby Otts also struck out 5 and gave up 2 hits in 4 innings for Mayflower.

PEA RIDGE 2, LINCOLN 1 Callie Cooper and Zaylee Warden each had two hits in a win for Pea Ridge (11-5). Emory Bowlin gave up 2 hits and notched 7 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Lady Blackhawks. Brinkley Moreton had 13 strikeouts for Lincoln (15-8).

POTTSVILLE 7, RUSSELLVILLE 6 Breanna Harris went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles in a close win for Pottsville (8-8). Jessica Atkins walked 3 and struck out 2 in 7 innings to pick up the victory on the mound for the Lady Apaches. Taviah Bradley had two hits for Russellville (9-7).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 5, NEMO VISTA 1 Emmaleigh Bigelow drove in two runs to lift South Side Bee Branch (10-5) in nonconference play. Ali Goodwin, who also had a double and scored a run, gave up 2 hits and struck out 6 in 7 innings for the Lady Hornets.

VIOLA 4, CONCORD 2 Haylee Crotts and Cheyenne Newberry each had two hits as Viola (7-2, 3-2 1A-2) doubled up the Lady Pirates. Crotts also had eight strikeouts for the Lady Longhorns. Laiken Cornett and Brianna McPike both had two hits for Concord (12-6, 8-3).