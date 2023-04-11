Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners

KYIV, Ukraine -- More than 200 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have returned home in a prisoner swap, the warring countries said Monday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 106 Russian soldiers were released from Ukrainian custody as part of an agreement with Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, said that Russia freed 100 Ukrainian prisoners.

Neither announcement mentioned whether any intermediaries were involved in the agreement.

Some of the Ukrainian soldiers have severe injuries and illnesses, Yermak said in a statement published on Telegram.

He added that the latest of the sporadic prisoner swaps in the war that started in February 2022 was "not an easy one." He did not elaborate.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War alleged that almost half of the 80 men and 20 women soldiers who returned home "have serious injuries, illnesses or have been tortured." It presented no evidence for its claims.

The freed Russians were being flown on military transport planes to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation, the Defense Ministry said.

Change of Tactics

Russian forces are using scorched-earth tactics in their attempt to capture the battered city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, using airstrikes and artillery fire to destroy any buildings and positions held by the city's Ukrainian defenders, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces said Monday.

Ukrainian forces are under severe pressure in the city, which is already mostly in ruins, as fires sweep through buildings and soldiers fight in block-by-block combat. In recent weeks, Russia has advanced in villages to the north and south of Bakhmut and fought fierce battles in the city center itself. But after visiting one of "the hottest areas of the front line" in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, said that while the situation is difficult for Kyiv's forces, it remains under control.

"The enemy has switched to so-called Syrian scorched-earth tactics," he said, according to a statement from the Ukrainian military's media center, referring to Russia's intervention in that country's civil war. "They are destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire. The defense of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control."

The commander visited the city Sunday, the statement said.

Russia has been a dominant military force in Syria since 2015, when President Vladimir Putin sent several thousand Russian troops and aircraft into the country, destroying towns and cities with airstrikes and turning the tide of the Syrian civil war in the Assad regime's favor.

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press and by Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times.

A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian APC seen on the road on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian soldier launches a drone in the area of the heaviest battles with Russian troops in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A local resident runs past the damaged houses in Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A general view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

