Sanders says she will sign bill requiring social media companies to verify ages of new users, parental permission for users younger than 18

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that she will sign a bill that will require social media companies to verify the ages of new users and require those younger than 18 to seek parental permission to open an account.

Speaking to reporters at the state Capitol, Sanders confirmed she would sign Senate Bill 396, also known as "the Social Media Safety Act," into law. Sanders originally announced her support for the bill during a news conference in March, saying it was a way to protect children from the hazards of social media.

"We think that this helps us do a better job of protecting kids in the state of Arkansas and that's a good thing, so absolutely I plan to sign [it]," Sanders said Monday.

The bill's sponsor, Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, said it would only affect Arkansas residents who want to create a new social media account, meaning those currently with accounts would not have to verify their age, but after the bill takes effect Sept. 1, large social media sites would be required to contract with third parties to verify new users' ages. Those younger than 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian to open an account.

"It doesn't mean they can't have it. It just means they have to have verification in order to do so," Sanders said.

Age verification checks could be a concern, several groups representing tech firms said.

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel at NetChoice, a firm that represents companies such as TikTok, Meta, Twitter and Google, wrote a letter to Sanders on Sunday urging the governor to veto the bill. In the letter, Szabo said the bill would end online anonymity that allows people to speak freely online.

"This means that those with alternative views must worry about public shaming, reprisal from employers, and attacks from online mobs, just for expressing a different view," Szabo wrote.

To verify their age, social media users will have to upload a digital copy of a driver's license, a government-issued ID or "any commercially reasonable age verification method," which is a concern for some as it could put users' sensitive personal information at risk.

"The bill is a misguided attempt to address the issue and would require social media companies to collect Arkansans' sensitive personal information by forcing them to submit a government-issued ID to participate in conversations online," according to a statement from Ruthie Barko, executive director for Colorado and the Central United States for TechNet, a firm that represents companies such as Google, Meta and Apple.

The bill's House sponsor, Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, said third-party verification vendors "dump" people's data frequently.

"That personal information is not kept," Eubanks said Wednesday.

The bill passed with overwhelming support in both of the GOP-controlled chambers, including some votes from Democratic lawmakers.

The legislation defines social media companies as "an online forum" that allows users to upload, create or view content from others and allows users to "interact with other account holders or users, including without limitation establishing mutual connections through request and acceptance." Companies that are out of compliance could be fined $2,500 for each violation.

The bill will apply only to large social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok as it exempts companies that generate less than $100 million in annual gross revenue. Also exempted are email providers and companies that provide direct messaging services, streaming, online shopping, news, sports, entertainment websites or "other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated."

Dees told lawmakers last week he added amendments to the bill to clarify that LinkedIn and YouTube would be exempted from the bill.

When signed into law, Arkansas will join Utah in passing laws to restrict social media use for children. In March, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a pair of bills requiring age verification for users and a social media curfew for those younger than 18, prohibiting them from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.