Sanders signs bill cutting state’s top individual income tax rate, top corporate income tax rate

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday signed into law a bill that cuts the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

The Republican governor also signed legislation that will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on multistate corporations over a seven-year period. Supporters of the legislation said it will help the state recruit and retain manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

The bill that trims the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates is Senate Bill 549, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

About 1.1 million individual taxpayers with taxable income greater than $24,300 will receive a tax deduction under SB549, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Even before the recent tornadoes and storms, Sanders said, Arkansans have been struggling, with a single mom in Russellville who has had to pick up extra shifts at work because grocery prices are too high, working parents in Smackover who cannot afford a summer road trip anymore because gas is too expensive, and a Bentonville small-business owner who realized he can't afford to hire new staff next year after he filed his taxes.

"Because of D.C. Democrats' out-of-control, reckless spending, Arkansans are caught in the middle between sky-high inflation and sky-high taxes," Sanders said at a news conference in the governor's conference room with several lawmakers at her side.

"Our state desperately needs relief, and our administration and the legislators that have been in session are delivering on exactly that," Sanders said.

Dismang said the Legislature has been diligent in cutting the state's individual income tax rates and aiming to simplify the state's individual income tax tables.

"There are lots of questions about who this impacts," and the measure impacts every taxpayer who makes above $24,300 a year, he said. "We did focus on low- and middle-income families here in the state first," in previous legislative sessions, he noted.

Under Senate Bill 549, the top individual income tax rate of 4.7% will apply to Arkansans having net taxable income up to $87,000 and their income of $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The 4.7% individual income tax rate also will apply to Arkansans having more than $87,000 in net taxable income and to their income of more than $8,800 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

SB549 also will recalculate the bracket adjustments based on the reduced tax rates to maintain a smooth transition between the standard income tax table and the upper-income tax table, according to the finance department. For tax year 2023, individuals with net taxable income greater than or equal to $87,001 but less than $91,301 will reduce their income tax due by the appropriate bracket adjustment amount, the department said.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% will apply to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill is projected by the state finance department to reduce state general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025.

The department said the bill's projected revenue impact assumes that employee withholding will be adjusted by employers on or after June 1, 2023. The measure will reduce state general revenue more in fiscal 2024 than in fiscal 2025 because it is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the finance department's projections, people with net income of $29,210 would save $10 in 2023 from their 2022 income tax bill of $805, people with net income of $40,000 would save $31, and people with net income of $52,000 would save $55 under the legislation.

People with net income of $70,000 would save $91 on their income tax bill, those with net income of $100,000 would save $182, those with net income of $110,00 would save $202, those with net income of $125,000 would save $232, and those with net income of $150,000 would save $282 in 2023 from their 2022 income tax bill of $7,180, according to the finance department's projections.

Bruno Showers, a senior tax policy analyst for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, told the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee last week that the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates 80% of the tax cut dollars would go to the top 20% of Arkansans, or people with net incomes of at least $110,000 a year.

On Monday, Sanders also signed House Bill 1045 by Rep. Howard Beaty, R-Crossett, which will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on multistate corporations. The gradual phase-out will begin in the tax year starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and be complete in tax year 2030 under the bill.

"We will get rid of this tax and boost businesses, jobs and investment in our state," Sanders said.

Under current state law, a multistate corporation that conducts business in Arkansas must calculate Arkansas income tax through a formula based on its total sales in the state, the finance department said in a written impact statement on HB1045. A multistate business is required to include "unreported" out-of-state sales in its sales in this state. Thus, all sales must be reported somewhere or else a taxpayer would have untaxed "nowhere" income. "Nowhere" sales are recaptured under Arkansas Code Annotated 25-51-716.

Under that state law, for the purposes of calculating corporate income tax, sales of tangible personal property are "in this state" if the property is delivered to a purchaser within Arkansas, the finance department said. Sales also are considered to be "in this state" if the tangible personal property is shipped from an office, store, warehouse, factory or other place of storage in this state and the purchaser is the United States government or the taxpayer is not taxable in the state of the purchaser, according to the finance department. This is known as the "throwback rule."

HB1045 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal year 2024 and ultimately reduce general revenue by $74 million a year in fiscal year 2030 and thereafter.

At the news conference Monday, House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Les Eaves, R-Searcy, said the tax cut measures are a continuation of the tax reductions the Legislature has enacted since 2015.

"It keeps Arkansas on the right path in my opinion," he said.

"It gives people back home more money. It creates an environment in Arkansas that I think businesses will find friendly," Eaves said.

The state's general revenue forecast projects net general revenue of $6.59 billion for fiscal 2024, so the state's general revenue budget of $6.2 billion would leave a general revenue surplus of $391.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024. That projection for a general revenue surplus doesn't factor in the individual and corporate income tax cuts and other tax cuts that the Legislature enacted in this year's regular session, according to finance department spokesman Scott Hardin.

On Jan. 1, 2023, under laws enacted in the special session in August, the state's top corporate income tax rate dropped from 5.9% to 5.3%.

The 0.6 percentage-point reduction in the state's top corporate income tax rate was the result of Republican then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson's and the Legislature's enactment of measures in the Aug. 9-11 special session to also accelerate the reduction of the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and the reduction of the top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The tax cut measures enacted in the August special session also granted a temporary unrefundable income tax credit of $150 for individual taxpayers with net income up to $87,000 and of $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net income of up to $174,000, and adopting the 2022 federal Section 179 depreciation schedule as it existed Jan. 1, 2022, which provides an income tax deduction for the expensing of certain property.

The measures were projected by the finance department to collectively reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023 that ends June 30, $166.1 million more in fiscal 2024 that starts July 1, $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026, and $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027.

The state's general revenue budget that supports programs such as the public schools, human service programs, colleges and universities and correctional programs is $6.02 billion in fiscal 2023. The finance department has projected a $598 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

Arkansas enacted an individual income tax in 1929 with a top rate of 5%. Act 221 of 1971 increased the state's top individual income tax rate to 7%. The state's top individual income tax dropped from 7% to 4.9% under Hutchinson.

Sanders said Monday that in surrounding states "we have zero income tax states like Tennessee and Texas on either side of us, and Mississippi and Missouri have just passed historic tax cuts.

"We want Arkansas to be competitive in attracting and retaining talent," she said. "Today, we are taking another step to regain our competitive edge. That's the No. 1 priority of our administration, better schools, safer streets and lower taxes, all to make Arkansas the most attractive state in the country to live, to work and to raise a family."

Sanders said she wants to continue to find ways to cut state government waste and spending and continue cutting taxes until "we can responsibly phase out our state income tax."

In fiscal 2024, the finance department in November projected collecting $3.6 billion in individual income taxes, $3.3 billion in sales and use taxes and $492.9 million in corporate income taxes as part of its forecast for general revenue collections of $8 billion. The department projected individual income tax refunds of $542 million and corporate income tax refunds of $76.7 million in fiscal 2024.