Sanders signs two executive orders intended to provide relief to those affected by tornadoes





As part of ongoing efforts to address the devastation caused by tornadoes that ­tore through Arkansas at the end of last month, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday signed a pair of executive orders to provide additional funding and expand tax deadline extensions.

In one of the orders, the Republican governor directed $3 million from the Governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray program and administrative costs.

The order also suspended regulating statutes for the Office of State Procurement, the state Office of Personnel Management and the Arkansas Building Authority when dealing with the state Division of Emergency Management, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Education. The statute suspension is intended to allow the agencies to deliver maximum assistance in response to the emergency, according to the executive order.

Through an earlier executive order, Sanders has already directed $250,000 from the Governor's Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to address the March 31 tornadoes. The storms pummeled central and eastern Arkansas leaving four people dead in Wynne and one in North Little Rock.

State officials have estimated the storms destroyed about 120 homes and damaged nearly 1,700 more.

In a second executive order signed Monday, Sanders ordered the secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration to extend the income tax filing date, income tax payment date, pass-through entity tax filing date and pass-through entity tax payment date from April 18 to July 31 for people who live or have businesses located in Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross counties.

The extension includes 2022 returns for individuals, Subchapter S Corporations, Subchapter C Corporations, Pass-Through Entities, Fiduciaries and Estates, Partnerships and Composite returns.

Sanders in the order also waives a requirement for residents and business owners in the affected counties to provide a written request for an extension to file an individual income tax return through July 31.

The order waives penalties for timely registering vehicles and renewing vehicle registrations and waives requirements for making payments for expedited title processing service and paying fees for duplicating driver's licenses, instruction permits and identification cards for residents of the three counties through July 31.

In an earlier executive order, Sanders ordered the extension of the individual income tax filing date and individual income tax payment date from April 18 to July 31 for residents of the three affected counties.

This extension includes returns of Subchapter S Corporations, fiduciaries and estates, partnerships and composite returns.

Federal officials have agreed to bear the full cost of cleaning up tornado debris and other emergency measures in Arkansas for 30 days, Sanders announced in a news release Saturday.

President Joe Biden accepted a request from Sanders to pay for 100% of the recovery effort over a 30-day period. The Federal Emergency Management Agency typically funds 75% of public assistance to state and local governments.

State officials may pick any 30-day period within 120 days after the disaster occurred to draw on the funding, a White House news release announcing the decision states.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



