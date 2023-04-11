Scott’s path took him into the NFL

Small-town beginnings led to big-time accomplishments for Freddie Scott.

Those early origins are also what helped him earn a place among some of the best athletes to have ever contributed to the state's sports industry, and that's saying a lot for a guy who may not have looked the part when his penchant for athletics began as a youngster in Pine Bluff.

"I was this little skinny guy who was just on the teams because my friends were playing," said Scott, who's set to be enshrined into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in on Friday. "Whatever the sport was, that's what I was playing. I remember basketball, for example, as an eighth-grader, I'd just basically throw the ball up to the goal instead of really just shooting it. But I wouldn't make the team in favor of another guy because he was taller. He may not have been as gifted as I was, but he was taller, and that hurt me.

"It hurt me to the point that in one year, I turned around and became the starting point guard. By the time I graduated, I was all-city and all-county in basketball."

On Friday, he'll be recognized as an all-time great in Arkansas at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock when he and seven other sports figures are welcomed into an esteemed group during the 2023 induction banquet.

But for Scott, who was a multi-sport phenom in high school and went on to experience a great deal of success as a wide receiver at Amherst (Mass.) College and in the NFL with the Baltimore Colts and Detroit Lions, sports weren't the only thing that piqued his interest during those days.

The 70-year-old noted that he long had a fascination with the medical field and held aspirations to become a doctor. Besides, Scott excelled academically in high school, and that equipped him with the tools he needed to excel outside of sports. But he also had the goods when it came to athletics, and that didn't go unnoticed.

Scott was born in Grady, a small town in Lincoln County that's located about 20 minutes outside of Dumas along U.S. 65, but he and his family eventually moved to Pine Bluff when he was four.

"When I think of Grady, I think of family," he explained. "It was dirt roads and cotton fields, and we always played together. Those were some fun times because it was all about family. Even long after we moved, I continued going back and forth to Grady and Pine Bluff over the years because it's still like an extension of family and life for me."

Life for Scott continued to blossom in Pine Bluff, particularly as a student at Southeast High School where he was a part of the class of 1970, which the last group to graduate before the institution consolidated with Pine Bluff High School. He was well-respected by his classmates, too, and held several offices such as the student council and senior class president and was in numerous organizations, including the National Honor Society.

Still, when it was time for Scott to perform athletically, there weren't many who shined brighter, especially after he took up football.

"The best gear was given to the most talented players back then," he said. "Mind you, I was still this skinny kid, so I ended up with shoulder pads hanging off my shoulders, a helmet that was too big for my head, pants that came down to my ankles. If anyone saw me, they were probably thinking, 'Well, he's just on the team.' But I do remember one experience I had when as an eighth-grader, I lined up and was told to run a 5-yard out.

"I went and ran the out, but I was never told how to adjust my body so that I wouldn't slip on the cut. So I ran full speed and slipped down right when the ball was thrown, but all I could do was raise one hand up to catch it. That got the attention of the coaches."

Scott admitted that he didn't play a lot until his senior season, when he became a team captain. In fact, his final year of high school may have been his best because he not only flourished in football and basketball, he was also an all-star center fielder and was a standout in track and field.

Life for him, however, would rocket even higher when he was accepted into Amherst College, more than 1,400 miles from home. That, in itself, made his journey that much more intriguing.

"I thank God to be honest, because He used a conduit by the name of Marion Humphrey to steer me to Amherst," Scott explained. "He's a retired judge now, but he had an affiliation with a program called A Better Chance. I went to a summer program sponsored by [A Better Chance], and Judge Humphrey was the one that selected me and two others to go to the schools out in Massachusetts, which were Williams College, Dartmouth College and Amherst. I was assigned to Amherst, and I'd never even heard of Amherst.

"I attended that program the summer before my senior year of high school. I then came back to school, graduated No. 1 in my class and applied to Amherst after graduation and got in. So had it not been for the Honorable Judge Marion Humphrey and his affiliation with the [A Better Chance] program, who knows what school I would've went to. But I do know this: I would not have played football in college."

Football wasn't at the forefront of Scott's to-do-list in college because he was much more focused on his academics. According to him, he wasn't interested in playing and had to be persuaded during his freshman year to even go out for the team.

"I met a guy named Terry Medley, who was an all-region linebacker, during that summer program, and when I came back to Amherst my first year, he was there, too," Scott said. "We were pretty tight, and he'd said that he wasn't going to play football either because I didn't want to play. But the [athletic director] at the time approached me to come out, not for me but to get Terry to come out. Had that not happened, I wouldn't have been playing football there, either."

Like he did at Southeast, Scott thrived. He finished his career at Amherst with 143 catches for 2,336 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns, all of which were New England records. As a senior, he was also selected to the Associate Press' Little All-American team.

He would later parlay all of that success into a solid NFL career. Scott was 6-2 and weighed 180 pounds when he was drafted in the seventh round by the Baltimore Colts in 1974 and played with the team until 1977 when he was traded to Detroit. He spent six seasons with the Lions, including three (1979-81) where he was the team's leading receiver with 168 catches for 14 touchdowns.

Even while Scott played with the Colts, he attended medical school and after his football career had ended, he entered other avenues, like teaching, technology sales and business development counseling.

Today, he's still involved with plenty. Scott is also an ordained minister and just recently he visited Wynne, which was hit hard by a tornado on March 31, to provide support as a part of the Arkansas Family and Community Engagement Unit.

Through it all, Scott's appreciation for everything he's accomplished still stems from the time he spent as a kid in Grady and Pine Bluff. In his eyes, it helped mold him not only into an outstanding athlete, but also a well-respected man.

"I learned a scripture that talks about seed time and harvest in Genesis 8:22," Scott said. "It taught me that the words that you speak are important, and what's planted will come up one day. ... But I'm just so appreciative of everything, and this [Arkansas Hall of Fame] honor, it's kind of surreal.

"But through it all, I can truly say that I've been blessed."