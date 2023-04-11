Sea-Tac Airport’s new $1B international terminal too tight a squeeze for 20 big jets

SEATTLE -- The gleaming new International Arrivals Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which opened last year at a cost of about $1 billion, was supposed to fit 20 big, widebody aircraft simultaneously.

But according to the Port of Seattle, that many long-haul aircraft won't fit side by side because of flaws in the design.

The port, which operates the airport, says the facility can currently take only 16 large aircraft at a time.

In a letter sent in August to Clark Construction, which built the new facility, the port said the 20% shortfall in capacity could cause "damages to the Port's operations in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars over the expected life of this project."

The letter states this leaves Sea-Tac "with an international-flight capacity problem that this project was originally intended to solve."

The Port is redesigning the layout of various gates to allow some bigger planes to fit and to try to resolve the capacity issues. It estimates the reconfiguration will cost an additional $78 million.

"The Port is actively and aggressively working to address deficiencies," Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said in a statement. "Plans have not been finalized."

In December, Clark sued the port for more than $60 million plus legal costs, alleging it wasn't paid for extra work done because of design changes and enlargement of the scope of the project, as well as extra costs from the pandemic.

In January, the Port countersued Clark for more than $100 million in damages, including the bill for the gate reconfiguration and other rework.

The port blames the design shortfalls on Clark, which it claims is liable for the cost of fixing the problems.

Both the port and Clark declined interviews, citing the pending litigation.

The original 2014 budget for the expansion was $344 million. But the port expanded the scale of the facility over time and the pandemic added further costs, so that on opening the budget had ballooned to $968 million.

That's not in taxpayer dollars. The project is funded by airport revenue that flows from airline ticket fees and other airline service charges, as well as retail tenants at the airport, rental car facilities, parking charges, and taxi and shuttle fees.

Construction extended four years beyond the initially planned completion date in 2018. The facility opened last year.

In an emailed statement, Clark Senior Vice President Brett Earnest, who leads projects in the Pacific Northwest, said the company engaged "best-in-class aviation design experts" to work on the International Arrivals Facility and that the completed facility "meets the Port's established goals and requirements."

"The current gate configuration is consistent with the Port-approved concourse study and meets the specifications and requirements per our contract," Earnest added.

The Port disagrees.

Each international gate had to be designed to take specific widebody aircraft. For example, Gate S5 at the South Satellite was to accommodate Airbus A330s and Boeing 787s. Gate S4 was to take the larger Boeing 777.

There had to be room to safely maneuver not only the aircraft but all the service equipment that surround the parked planes -- fuel hydrant trucks, potable water and lavatory trucks, baggage carts and push-back tugs -- as well as the passenger loading bridge that is rolled over to the jet's door.

After conducting "aircraft fit checks," the Port concluded that at some gates the required jets could not fit in the allotted space.

In the August letter to Clark, the Port stated that "Gate Fit checks have identified issues at Gates A6, A8, S6 and now S4, where these gates cannot accommodate the design aircraft specified in the 100% design and in fact cannot accommodate a Widebody Aircraft."

After failing to get Clark's agreement to collaborate on a solution, the Port in fall 2021 undertook an independent analysis of how to fix the issues.

The November letter ends with the Port asserting that "Clark has refused to engage with the Port to identify solutions."

"Accordingly, the Port ... intends to continue to develop these options and recover all associated costs from Clark," the letter states.

Earnest, the Clark senior vice president, said in his emailed statement that these changes aren't part of the company's responsibility.

"The Port is now identifying modifications to gate design based on operational considerations that were not contemplated in the program requirements in our contract," Earnest wrote.