Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL
FRIDAY, April 7
Alcorn State 5, UAPB 4 (at Pine Bluff)
Alcorn State: Diego Lopez-Molina 3 for 5, 2 RBI; Kalum Banks Jr. and Tyler Daniels 2 hits each
UAPB: Edwin DeLaCruz and Grant Devecsery 2 hits each; Brandon Little (loss, 3-4), 4 earned runs on 7 hits, 2 strikeouts in 6 innings
SATURDAY, April 8
UAPB 5, Alcorn State 4 (at Pine Bluff)
Alcorn State: Tyler Daniels 2 RBI; Kewan Braziel (no decision), 1 earned run on 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings
UAPB: Brandon Simon 2 for 4; Jaxson Lucas (win, 1-2); 0 runs on 1 hit, 5 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings
SUNDAY, April 9
UAPB 4, Alcorn State 3 (at Pine Bluff)
Alcorn State (4-23, 2-10 SWAC): Jaylon Lucky 3 for 4; Austin Guzman (loss, 2-8), 1 earned run on 5 hits, 2 strikeouts in 5 innings
UAPB (10-20, 3-9 SWAC): Lawrence Noble 2 for 4, 2 runs; Andre Greene (win, 2-4), 2 earned runs on 6 hits, 6 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings
SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, April 11
College baseball
UAM at Delta State (Miss.), 5 p.m.; UAPB at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
College softball
UAM at Southern Arkansas (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Prep baseball
Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Crossett at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 5 p.m.; Dollarway at McGehee, 4:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Crossett at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, April 12
College baseball
Arkansas Baptist College at UAPB, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 13
Prep softball
eStem at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Cabot, 5 p.m.; Dollarway at eStem, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, April 14
College baseball
NW Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 3 p.m.
College softball
UAM at NW Oklahoma State (doubleheader), 2 p.m.; UAPB at Southern, 5 p.m.
College track and field
UAPB in Sooner Invitational, Norman, Okla.
Prep baseball
Drew Central at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Stuttgart, 5 p.m.; Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Stuttgart, 5 p.m.; Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, April 15
College baseball
NW Oklahoma State at UAM (doubleheader), noon; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 2 p.m.
College softball
UAM at NW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.; UAPB at Southern (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
College track and field
UAPB in Sooner Invitational, Norman, Okla.
SUNDAY, April 16
College baseball
Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 1 p.m.