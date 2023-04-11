Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL

FRIDAY, April 7

Alcorn State 5, UAPB 4 (at Pine Bluff)

Alcorn State: Diego Lopez-Molina 3 for 5, 2 RBI; Kalum Banks Jr. and Tyler Daniels 2 hits each

UAPB: Edwin DeLaCruz and Grant Devecsery 2 hits each; Brandon Little (loss, 3-4), 4 earned runs on 7 hits, 2 strikeouts in 6 innings

SATURDAY, April 8

UAPB 5, Alcorn State 4 (at Pine Bluff)

Alcorn State: Tyler Daniels 2 RBI; Kewan Braziel (no decision), 1 earned run on 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings

UAPB: Brandon Simon 2 for 4; Jaxson Lucas (win, 1-2); 0 runs on 1 hit, 5 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings

SUNDAY, April 9

UAPB 4, Alcorn State 3 (at Pine Bluff)

Alcorn State (4-23, 2-10 SWAC): Jaylon Lucky 3 for 4; Austin Guzman (loss, 2-8), 1 earned run on 5 hits, 2 strikeouts in 5 innings

UAPB (10-20, 3-9 SWAC): Lawrence Noble 2 for 4, 2 runs; Andre Greene (win, 2-4), 2 earned runs on 6 hits, 6 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, April 11

College baseball

UAM at Delta State (Miss.), 5 p.m.; UAPB at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

College softball

UAM at Southern Arkansas (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Prep baseball

Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Crossett at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 5 p.m.; Dollarway at McGehee, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Pine Bluff at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Crossett at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 12

College baseball

Arkansas Baptist College at UAPB, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 13

Prep softball

eStem at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Cabot, 5 p.m.; Dollarway at eStem, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 14

College baseball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 3 p.m.

College softball

UAM at NW Oklahoma State (doubleheader), 2 p.m.; UAPB at Southern, 5 p.m.

College track and field

UAPB in Sooner Invitational, Norman, Okla.

Prep baseball

Drew Central at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Stuttgart, 5 p.m.; Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall, 5 p.m.

Prep softball

Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Stuttgart, 5 p.m.; Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 15

College baseball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM (doubleheader), noon; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 2 p.m.

College softball

UAM at NW Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.; UAPB at Southern (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

College track and field

UAPB in Sooner Invitational, Norman, Okla.

SUNDAY, April 16

College baseball

Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 1 p.m.